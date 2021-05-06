Job Details

Water technology is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. As a leading global water technology company, A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) is at the center of the trend. We are a $3 billion company with over 140 years of history and 15,000+ employees. Our emphasis is on hot water and clean water; we are one of the world’s largest manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment as well as a supplier of water purification products in a number of emerging countries.

With manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, India, and Europe, we have the reach to serve customers worldwide.

A.O. Smith is committed to continuous improvement and maintaining a culture that values and respects our employees. Recognized by The Tennessean as one of the top Nashville area Workplaces, we have programs in place to help our team members achieve their potential. When you join our team, you will receive rewards and recognition for your contributions, training and professional development opportunities, as well as a variety of benefits to support you and your family's health, well-being, and financial future. If you are inspired to learn, take risks, and succeed as a team, you can build an amazing career at A. O. Smith.

This role is located at our modern Nashville Metro Center office, located just minutes from downtown with easy interstate access and free parking.

Primary Function

We are seeking a creative, collaborative, and passionate UI/UX Designer to join our team.

Role Specific Responsibilities

Design leadership and hands-on execution in all phases of the Design Process – opportunity definition, concept development, wireframing, physical/digital prototyping, user journey mapping, refinement for cost and feasibility, and continual process improvement.

Collaborate with Marketing teams, Product Owners, Tech Leads and other stakeholders to refine problem statements and user stories.

Provide perspective on design solutions grounded in the user experience - identify actionable consumer insights and design opportunities.

Rapidly prototype and test new experiences and touchpoints – leverage agile approach to usability testing.

Synthesize cross-functional inputs into compelling stories/communication materials/prototypes to drive recommendations on design strategy, design intent, and criteria for user/business/technical requirements.

Manage briefing, resourcing, timing, and budget for any work conducted with external agencies.

Plan and conduct user research.

Create sitemaps, wireframes, mockups, prototypes and microcopy.

Work with developers to build interface designs, ensuring quality and accessibility.

Conduct usability testing to identify areas for improvement.

Interpret data and qualitative feedback.

Develop, maintain, and promote an internal design system of cross-platform guidelines, patterns, and components for an omni-channel experience.

Maintain Brand Integrity and Source Control across our Design Systems, Web, App, and Component Libraries.

Collaborate with Engineering teams to understand technical requirements as well as performance, quality, and security concerns.

Work with developers to scaffold the UI for our web & mobile applications.

Qualifications

At least 3 years of proven work experience as a UI/UX designer.

The ability to provide a portfolio which speaks to the challenges that your designs have addressed.

Excellent written communication, presentation and storytelling skills.

Advanced experience using design tools such as Sketch, Adobe Creative Suite and Figma.

Advanced experience using interactive prototyping tools such as Framer, Principle, Figma, Origami, Invision Studio, Adobe XD, etc.

Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite.

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple high-priority programs simultaneously.

Working proficiency in interaction design, data visualization, adaptive layouts, and information architecture.

Experience creating and maintaining a design language system or documented UI framework.

Ability to set up, maintain, and update a UX design language system and information repository.

We Offer

Competitive compensation package and comprehensive benefits plans which include medical and dental insurance, company-sponsored life insurance, retirement security savings plan, short- and long-term disability programs and tuition assistance.