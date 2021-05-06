Senior Product Designer
🕵️♂️About this role
We are looking for experienced Senior Product Designer, who is an independent thinker and able to turn loose requirements into solid ideas. This position will require working cross-functionally with Product Managers, Engineers, Researchers to understand requirements and provide thoughtful and creative experiences for the user. Product Designer will create meaningful and cohesive end-to-end experiences through a deep understanding of our customers and exceptional design execution.
👨💻What we would like you to do
- Work closely with Product, Engineering, Marketing to identify and deliver key product experiences, while balancing continuous improvement of existing product
- Maintain a positive relationships with customers and project stakeholders
- Design world-class products (solve real design problems)
- Mentor junior product designers and improve internal processes
- Conduct studies, analyses and user tests
- Ideate, hypothesize and rapidly test solutions to validate customer understanding
- Monitor user behavior through various digital intelligence / analytics systems and help to optimize the client experience
- Design to incorporate brand in every part of the product experience to ensure an enjoyable and consistent learning experience
- Participate actively in design events and meetups as a speaker
🤹🏻♂️What we would like you to have
- 5+ years of experience in owning the design process in web design/software/design/visual design/interaction design
- Experience in building and delivering software
- Previous experience interpreting and utilizing customer data to influence design outcomes
- Experience in a SaaS environment or with a subscription based product preferred
- Established social media presence and a solid portfolio including Dribbble, Behance or equivalent and case studies demonstrating ability to build UIs based on business goals
- Experience with use of research methods such as interviews, market research, user tests
- Strong command of written and spoken English (C1)
- Proficiency with design and prototyping tools such as Figma, Sketch, Framer, Canva, Adobe
- Knowledge of the principles of 3D animation and Front-end experience is a plus
- Understanding of the balance between UX and UI / visual design
- Basic knowledge of HTML, CSS, React and JavaScript
- Ability to refine other people’s ideas and come up with new ones to create a highly designed visual experience.
🧠How we would like you to be
- Strategic product thinking
- Creative and visionary
- Always looking for new ideas and opportunities
- Interest in the new technology space XR (VR, AR) and how its changing the world now and in the future
- Well organized, responsible and dedicated, with the ability to work on multiple projects and deliver refined design in a short time
- Self-learning, able to learn new tools quickly and work in a fast evolving environment
🏠About Vectary
Founded in 2014, Vectary is focused on making 3D content creation accessible to all. Vectary is the only browser-based platform that allows its users to create 3D and Augmented Reality (AR) content across the web.
With the free built-in browser-based 3D studio, anyone can create, share, and customize 3D assets, scenes or render product presentations. Give it a "spin" and see how can you create in 3D yourself!
We're an ambitious group of people building powerful 3D content creation and publishing solutions, passionate about making 3D content and Augmented Reality (AR) an accessible part of daily life. Our rapidly growing team is globally-based, bringing in expertise from Silicon Valley to London, Helsinki to Cape Town, and many other places in-between.
👍Why work for Vectary
At Vectary, we want you to be well and enjoy not just your work but also our benefits:
- Valuable experience working in Tech/Start-up/SaaS company
- Flexible schedule
- Remote work
- Equity plan
- Paid Time Off and Sick Days
- Development/Learning budget
- Home office setup allowance
How to apply
If we have caught your interest and you would like to join our incredible team, please send us your resume at careers@vectary.com