Job Details

🕵️‍♂️About this role

We are looking for experienced Senior Product Designer, who is an independent thinker and able to turn loose requirements into solid ideas. This position will require working cross-functionally with Product Managers, Engineers, Researchers to understand requirements and provide thoughtful and creative experiences for the user. Product Designer will create meaningful and cohesive end-to-end experiences through a deep understanding of our customers and exceptional design execution.





👨‍💻What we would like you to do

Work closely with Product, Engineering, Marketing to identify and deliver key product experiences, while balancing continuous improvement of existing product

Maintain a positive relationships with customers and project stakeholders

Design world-class products (solve real design problems)

Mentor junior product designers and improve internal processes

Conduct studies, analyses and user tests

Ideate, hypothesize and rapidly test solutions to validate customer understanding

Monitor user behavior through various digital intelligence / analytics systems and help to optimize the client experience

Design to incorporate brand in every part of the product experience to ensure an enjoyable and consistent learning experience

Participate actively in design events and meetups as a speaker





🤹🏻‍♂️What we would like you to have

5+ years of experience in owning the design process in web design/software/design/visual design/interaction design

Experience in building and delivering software

Previous experience interpreting and utilizing customer data to influence design outcomes

Experience in a SaaS environment or with a subscription based product preferred

Established social media presence and a solid portfolio including Dribbble, Behance or equivalent and case studies demonstrating ability to build UIs based on business goals

Experience with use of research methods such as interviews, market research, user tests

Strong command of written and spoken English (C1)

Proficiency with design and prototyping tools such as Figma, Sketch, Framer, Canva, Adobe

Knowledge of the principles of 3D animation and Front-end experience is a plus

Understanding of the balance between UX and UI / visual design

Basic knowledge of HTML, CSS, React and JavaScript

Ability to refine other people’s ideas and come up with new ones to create a highly designed visual experience.





🧠How we would like you to be

Strategic product thinking

Creative and visionary

Always looking for new ideas and opportunities

Interest in the new technology space XR (VR, AR) and how its changing the world now and in the future

Well organized, responsible and dedicated, with the ability to work on multiple projects and deliver refined design in a short time

Self-learning, able to learn new tools quickly and work in a fast evolving environment





🏠About Vectary

Founded in 2014, Vectary is focused on making 3D content creation accessible to all. Vectary is the only browser-based platform that allows its users to create 3D and Augmented Reality (AR) content across the web.

‍With the free built-in browser-based 3D studio, anyone can create, share, and customize 3D assets, scenes or render product presentations. Give it a "spin" and see how can you create in 3D yourself!

We're an ambitious group of people building powerful 3D content creation and publishing solutions, passionate about making 3D content and Augmented Reality (AR) an accessible part of daily life. Our rapidly growing team is globally-based, bringing in expertise from Silicon Valley to London, Helsinki to Cape Town, and many other places in-between.





👍Why work for Vectary

At Vectary, we want you to be well and enjoy not just your work but also our benefits:

Valuable experience working in Tech/Start-up/SaaS company

Flexible schedule

Remote work

Equity plan

Paid Time Off and Sick Days

Development/Learning budget

Home office setup allowance





How to apply

If we have caught your interest and you would like to join our incredible team, please send us your resume at careers@vectary.com