Job Details

As a Visual Designer, you will be responsible for creating clean and engaging visual designs across multiple channels that help build the CircleCI brand.

About Design at CircleCI

Design at CircleCI is a multi-disciplinary team that drives a consistent voice and experience through our entire customer and partner network. The team is made up of communication designers, product designers, visual designers and researchers who work hand in hand with marketing, product management, and engineering to build CircleCI’s industry-leading product. Do you want a chance to work on a unified brand, marketing, and product vision? If so, the CircleCI design team is the right place for you!

What you'll do:

Success working within established brand guidelines

Collaborate on overarching brand projects across CircleCI to create a first-class branded end-to-end customer experience.

Support marketing programs and initiatives with visual designs and production

Work with user research to gain insights and feedback on design

Practice best-in-class creative work and provide proper creative leadership to craft a coherent and consistent visual narrative for all audiences across Product and Marketing areas.

Work closely with the Marketing team to develop effective design assets including website, ads, banners, communication, brochures, signage, infographics, icons, illustrations, etc.

Support development of a consistent brand experience across CircleCI

Direct external partners and vendors when necessary to ensure the brand vision, tone and voice is always coming off appropriately and successfully

What we're looking for:

3+ years of experience (in a B2B SaaS environment a plus)

A background in a Visual Communication Design, Graphic Design, Interaction Design, or other design-related program

Experience working on animation

Clear and efficient illustration/sketching skills

An outstanding portfolio featuring examples of multi-channel design projects

Great communicator and collaborator (both written and verbal)

Ability to articulate visual and creative concepts

Ability to thrive in ambiguity and find opportunities for process and structure

Experience of working on projects with multiple partners internal or external

Experience working on diverse projects and a proven track record of improving conversion rates

Expertise with Figma, Sketch, Adobe Creative Cloud

Strong understanding of design principles including layout, typography, design thinking, and HTML/CSS

We know there’s no such thing as a “perfect” candidate - we’re all a work in progress and are growing new skills and capabilities all the time. CircleCI welcomes those passionate about learning and evolving, so however you identify and whatever your background, if this looks like a role where you could do your best work, we hope you’ll apply.

About CircleCI

CircleCI is the world’s largest shared continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform, and the central hub where code moves from idea to delivery. As one of the most-used DevOps tools that processes more than 1 million builds a day, CircleCI has unique access to data on how engineering teams work, and how their code runs. Companies like Spotify, Coinbase, Stitch Fix, and BuzzFeed use us to improve engineering team productivity, release better products, and get to market faster.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in downtown San Francisco with a global, remote workforce, CircleCI is venture-backed by IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Owl Rock, NextEquity Partners, Scale Venture Partners, Threshold Ventures, Baseline Ventures, Top Tier Capital Partners, Industry Ventures, Heavybit, and Harrison Metal Capital. Learn more at https://circleci.com.

CircleCI is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, color, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, transgender status, sexual stereotypes, age, status as a protected veteran, status as an individual with a disability, or other applicable legally protected characteristics. We also consider qualified applicants with criminal histories, consistent with applicable federal, state and local law.