Corporate Site Development (mini)

Job Details

We are looking for an agency to help create the corporate section of a new service site.

Its not a heavy lift … just a few pages but needs to be secure so no wordpress.

Design:

The assumption is that the client will want designs to cover desktop, phone, and tablet.

We have the core pages of the site designed so there is style direction and color have been decided.

Areas of the site:

● About / Team

● Need to be able to add content and team members / headshots

● Legal

● Privacy Policy: This will be generated dynamically from a link from a site like this: https://termly.io/

● General Terms and Conditions: This will be generated dynamically from a link from a site like this: https://termly.io/

● User Terms and Conditions: Static content that we upload

● Partnerships

Static content that we upload ; *Partnerships (leads to a form that collects; name , email, company name and how would you like to partner? With the data pushed to an email

● Newsroom

● Careers

● Blog

Timing: 6 weeks

Please send a proposal!

donnovan@humanworks.io