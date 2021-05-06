JavaScript graphics engineer

Job Details

About Sticker Mule

Sticker Mule is the Internet's most "kick ass" brand. We are privately-owned, profitable, and powered by a globally distributed team who cares deeply about delivering a great customer experience at the highest technical standards. Our software team operates from 17 countries, and we're always looking for more exceptional engineers.

The Software team is responsible for building and maintaining our front-end and back-end services, developing new features and products, and troubleshooting problems.

See more about our teams here





We offer

1. Remote work with flexible schedules

2. Varied, interesting technical challenges to solve

3. A fun "no bullshit" work environment





We like you to know

1. HTML and CSS

2. SVG and WebGL

3. React, TypeScript and GraphQL

4. Deep understanding of DOM

5. Browser performance debugging

6. Graphics programming (2D/3D)

7. Geometry and Linear Algebra

8. Docker

9. Excellent communication skills (English)

10. Degree in Computer Science or equivalent practical experience





Challenges

1. Improve and expand our front-end interactive design tools

2. Implement SVG manipulation algorithms

3. Maintain optimal front-end performance on desktop and mobile





Compensation and benefits

1. $99,000-$135,000+

2. $10,000 signing bonus

3. 4 weeks vacation