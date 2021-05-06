JavaScript graphics engineer

All Jobs
About Sticker Mule

Sticker Mule is the Internet's most "kick ass" brand. We are privately-owned, profitable, and powered by a globally distributed team who cares deeply about delivering a great customer experience at the highest technical standards. Our software team operates from 17 countries, and we're always looking for more exceptional engineers.

The Software team is responsible for building and maintaining our front-end and back-end services, developing new features and products, and troubleshooting problems.

We offer

1. Remote work with flexible schedules

2. Varied, interesting technical challenges to solve

3. A fun "no bullshit" work environment


We like you to know

1. HTML and CSS

2. SVG and WebGL

3. React, TypeScript and GraphQL

4. Deep understanding of DOM

5. Browser performance debugging

6. Graphics programming (2D/3D)

7. Geometry and Linear Algebra

8. Docker

9. Excellent communication skills (English)

10. Degree in Computer Science or equivalent practical experience


Challenges

1. Improve and expand our front-end interactive design tools

2. Implement SVG manipulation algorithms

3. Maintain optimal front-end performance on desktop and mobile


Compensation and benefits

1. $99,000-$135,000+

2. $10,000 signing bonus

3. 4 weeks vacation

