Creative Designer

Greetings,

We're looking to find someone that can work with our team who can take our Brand and run with it without having us being directly involved at all eventually. The following is what I need as soon as possible:

Create a new website for our other company, Excel Service 95, and create a landing page with "Coming Soon".

Finish our e-commerce that we started. Currently have Wu-commmerce and shopify set up. We need feedback on how to pick the proper system that will work well with current systems, future ideas, and for inventory management.

Uplift and update our current PhD Eco-Air website, and add a 'Coming Soon" Page for our products.

Once this is done successfully I have many other visions, ideas and plans that can be discussed. I also have some work that we started ourselves, and with a local marketing company that I can share when we meet.





For whoever that wants this job, please check out our current website and socials. I still love the feel of our brand, yet I want your honest feedback on how we can improve things with some creative ideas of your own. we're looking forward to hear from you.





All the best,

Phabien Doiron

phabien@phdecoair.ca