Job Details

Who we’re looking for

A Senior Brand Designer who has the combination of visual identity prowess, relentless creativity, and attention to detail to bring our brand to life across mediums. You are the owner, enhancer, and teacher of our Brand Guidelines — from applying them to collateral to ensuring they’re consistently followed in each medium and providing guidance to our global network. You are the key owner of our visual presence as we strive to unify, elevate and modernize how we go to market across all touchpoints. Two of our permanent design principles: “Raise the bar” and “No beige.”

Responsibilities

50% Visual Identity & Systems Development

Apply existing brand guidelines to the creation of global templates (thought leadership, direct-to-client communications, external events, etc) to reinforce and modernize our in-market identity

Expand global image library

Create visual identities for new global agency-branded offers

Develop and uphold brand standards, style guidelines, and brand architecture

Collaborate with agency network of studio designers, art directors, and copywriters

Net net - you should set the bar for how we present our brand in market and your design ideas should serve as the north star for our studio and design teams (partners, freelancers and employees)

50% Hands-On Design of Agency Materials

• Design for online as well as offline mediums (web, social media, website, mobile, and print)

• Manage multiple projects efficiently and effectively under strict timelines

• Projects may include:

Presentation design (credentials and major agency presentations)

Global social and web content

Internal communications (emails, staff meetings, etc)

Event design & invitations

CRM content

Award submissions (e.g., agency of the year)

Agency advertising and signage (print and mobile)

Agency campaign visuals

Requirements