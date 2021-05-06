Senior Product Designer (B2B SaaS App)

Job Details

The Tray Platform empowers anyone to do more, faster by harnessing automation with the leading, low-code general automation platform.

With Tray.io, citizen automators throughout organisations can easily automate complex processes through a powerful, flexible platform, and can connect their entire cloud stack thanks to APIs.

Our Product Design team is growing.

Joining a small design team comes with great power, but also great responsibilities. Here is a taste of what you will be working on at Tray.io

Collaborating with other team members to help improve and scale our Design System and Design Process

Helping the team scale live products and build new ones from scratch, across our Product portfolio

Understanding and improving our products from a user experience perspective

Speaking to internal users and customers to gather and understand their needs and struggles

Being responsible for the end to end experience when working on new features (from discovery to feature launch)

Delivering beautiful, seamless and delightful user experience

We don't have one size fits all recipe for product designers, and we fully believe that we need to diversify our capabilities as a team and learn from each other. That said, we really value when:

You have previously worked with developers and similar B2B company tech start-up

You don't wait for someone to tell you what to do, but instead always find points of improvement that can be done

You're not afraid of doing something that is not fully part of your job description but will help drive the success of your team

You don't consider yourself a researcher, but you go like to go above and beyond to find out more about the problem you're trying to solve

You're great at managing relationship not just with your team, but also with product stakeholders and our lovely customers

We believe in best tool for the job.

We probably have the smallest tool stack at Tray, but we just make sure all of them are powerful and help us achieve the best results. That's why we choose tools like:

Figma - for everything from design system components, prototypes and presentations

Notion - for project tracking and documentation

Miro - for keeping the virtual collaboration and brainstorming alive

Appcues - for introducing features to our lovely users

Mixpanel - for getting almost all the data

Jira - for keeping us aligned with our engineers

Your team will fully support you to do your best work.

Our team is humble but fiercely ambitious people, who take immense pride in what they do. We work in a culture built on friendship, transparency, and above all, looking out for one another.

The heart of Tray is made of generosity and trust. It is a community built on individual interactions between people who think differently; who are always available to help, to answer questions and to empower. You'll have endless opportunities to learn and grow in a fun, fast-paced, and open environment. We love to achieve things that haven’t been done before.

We believe in diversity and equal opportunity.

We believe that in building diversity we build strength. We encourage all to apply, and we do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, or disability status. We will make sure that people with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process.