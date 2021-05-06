UI Designer for B2B Growing SaaS Company
Helpjuice (a fast-growing b2b software startup) is hiring for a designer. Helpjuice empowers large and small companies (such as Amazon.com, Hertz, Virgin Mobile, Shipt.com, Philips, US Government, and thousands of others) to deliver instant support using our software.
We're a smaller, yet growing software company, where everyone wears multiple hats. It's a team of excellent people, who are all willing to help each other, because it's the way we work / our culture.
We care about our customers, and are a very transparent company in how we build software (e.g.: our product roadmap is public & customer-driven)
*A bit about the role*
* You will be in charge of all-things design-related.
* You will produce Sketch/Adobe XD Product & Marketing page wireframes & final UI mocks for our development team to implement and working with them
* Alongside our CEO and Product Manager, you will be in charge of making key product & marketing decisions
* You will conduct customer & product usage data points to help with decision making
*Qualifications*
* 3 years+ designing UI interfaces.
* VERY Good understanding for User Experience (bonus point if you’ve read Don Norman’s “Don’t make me think”
* Experience in Adobe XD or Sketch or Figma.
* Bonus point if you understand HTML/CSS – even though you will not be the one implementing it.
*A Bit About You (As A Person)*
* You'd Rate Your English As Very Fluent
* You’re a learning machine, and consider it part of your many hobbies
* You are honest, work hard work immensely and have integrity
* You have hobbies outside of work
* You’d love to join a team full of creative & smart people you’ll learn from
* You are not looking for another job, but a career.
Please note that this is a full-time role (40+ hours per week) but paid by the hour. We are looking for someone long term, not just for a project or a few months.