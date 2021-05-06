3D Artist / Motion Designer (m/f/d)

Job Details

We are searching for a 3D Artist or Motion Designer who will be responsible for creating, expanding and maintaining different 3D worlds for our digital events platform VIME.

VIME – Virtual Meetings transforms every physical event into a groundbreaking interactive virtual experience by bringing emotions and interactions to the digital world. We deliver a breathtaking real live experience for digital events by combining immersive 3D technologies with state-of-the-art interaction features.

Need an impression? Watch our 1-min product video: vime.events/product

Are you looking for …?

a workplace that is equipped according to your wishes

design freedom and a space to directly contribute your creative ideas to

the freedom to structure and plan your projects the way you want as long as you meet the deadlines

a young and dynamic team that helps you continuously develop and acquire new skills

Your passion

Conception and creation of high-quality 2D- & 3D-animations

Video production & editing, VFX and postproduction

Preparation and execution of photo & video shootings

Your profile

You are business fluent in German

You are a pro in common graphic & Motion Design software

You have an excellent knowledge in Cinema 4D and Octane Renderer

You are a creative mind with flourish ideas

You love to experiment with cutting-edge technologies

You get a pleasant feeling by producing well-structured project files

You consider yourself a team-player, to find the best possible idea

You are well versed using creativity techniques

What we can offer

Flexible office hours & home office

Open, modern and friendly workspace

Company pension and company health insurance

Job-ticket for local transport services

Our office is located next to river Neckar in a beautiful restored old mill in Wieblingen, Heidelberg

You want to become a part of VIME? Then send us your application with a Showreel to jobs@vime.events. Please note, that we can only accept applications in German.

-> Our website is currently under construction. To gain a better understanding of the product watch the following 1-min video: vime.events/product