3D Artist / Motion Designer (m/f/d)

We are searching for a 3D Artist or Motion Designer who will be responsible for creating, expanding and maintaining different 3D worlds for our digital events platform VIME.

VIME – Virtual Meetings transforms every physical event into a groundbreaking interactive virtual experience by bringing emotions and interactions to the digital world. We deliver a breathtaking real live experience for digital events by combining immersive 3D technologies with state-of-the-art interaction features.

Need an impression? Watch our 1-min product video: vime.events/product

 Are you looking for …?

  • a workplace that is equipped according to your wishes
  • design freedom and a space to directly contribute your creative ideas to
  • the freedom to structure and plan your projects the way you want as long as you meet the deadlines
  • a young and dynamic team that helps you continuously develop and acquire new skills

Your passion

  • Conception and creation of high-quality 2D- & 3D-animations
  • Video production & editing, VFX and postproduction
  • Preparation and execution of photo & video shootings

 Your profile

  • You are business fluent in German
  • You are a pro in common graphic & Motion Design software
  • You have an excellent knowledge in Cinema 4D and Octane Renderer
  • You are a creative mind with flourish ideas
  • You love to experiment with cutting-edge technologies
  • You get a pleasant feeling by producing well-structured project files
  • You consider yourself a team-player, to find the best possible idea
  • You are well versed using creativity techniques

What we can offer

  • Flexible office hours & home office
  • Open, modern and friendly workspace
  • Company pension and company health insurance
  • Job-ticket for local transport services
  • Our office is located next to river Neckar in a beautiful restored old mill in Wieblingen, Heidelberg

 

You want to become a part of VIME? Then send us your application with a Showreel to jobs@vime.events. Please note, that we can only accept applications in German.

-> Our website is currently under construction. To gain a better understanding of the product watch the following 1-min video: vime.events/product

VIME GmbH
Full-time
Heidelberg, Germany
May 06, 2021
