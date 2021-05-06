Job Details

About SquadStack

At SquadStack, we believe that a synchronous combination of Humans + AI is the future of work. We leverage technology to build sales-acceleration solutions for consumer companies across the globe.

Our Products: Auctm, SquadIQ, ClassifyIt.

We believe that longer-term, people >> product & profits and prioritize culture over everything else.

We are looking for individuals with the right mix of hunger, passion, and cultural-fit to help us realize our vision of ‘re-imagining how work gets done’ while building a people-first organization.

We are a 150-people team and have raised ~$7.5M. We’re in a high growth phase – to exponentially grow culture, team, products and revenue – in the next few quarters.

If you’re excited by this, come build SquadStack with us.

Job Description

We are looking for a Product Designer to join the design team at SquadStack. As part of this role, you will focus on finding solutions that enable customers to intuitively use our product, while striking the right balance between functionality and visual design. You will work with designers and cross-functional team members and will rely heavily on both qualitative and quantitative data to make informed decisions.

The ideal candidate will be skilled at each stage of the design process but always be focused on the end-user’s needs.

This role sits in our product Auctm, read more about the product below:-

About Auctm

Auctm is the ultimate business management platform for real estate teams in the US, that's designed to help them grow using data science and analytics. It helps broker teams increase revenue, cut down on costs, and improve agent training and retention.

Some of its key features include agent performance management, revenue tracking, profitability management, goal tracking, pipeline management, and insights for key decisions.

What's in it for you?

We’re a small design team in an early stage start-up, this means that you will play an integral part in shaping the design culture at SquadStack. Your responsibilities won’t be limited to shipping stunning visual designs, but to actively participate and contribute to ideation, strategy and execution; in short, your contribution has a direct impact on the business. We believe that good design is good business.

Ownership and accountability are key at Squad, every project you work on will be owned and managed by you. We’re looking for someone who can be the manager of one from the word go.

Collaboration is another aspect that is central at Squad, you will have the opportunity to work closely with the smartest people in the team, allowing you to expand your knowledge not only in design & marketing but also other functions like a business, data marketing, engineering & operations.

People who have joined us in the past have experienced tremendous growth. You will not only become a better designer, but we believe that you will have a much more well-rounded growth.

What you’ll be doing

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to execute the product vision.

Work with Sr. Product Designers & managers to design interfaces & prototypes to validate solutions.

Create, maintain & iterate the Interface component system & guidelines for the product.

Create icons, graphics & illustrations to improve and enhance the overall product experience.

Create collaterals for product marketing & feature release: emailers, graphical & representation/mockups

Staying on top of the latest trends and techniques.

Gain deeper understanding and experience in product design and thinking to accelerate your growth and development.

What you should have

Formal education in design (Bachelors/Masters/Diploma) or a strong portfolio demonstrating your product design skills.

2-4 years of work experience in a digital product company.

Strong understanding of the design process & a portfolio of projects demonstrating various aspects of product & visual design.

Good communication, problem-solving & collaboration skills.

Experience with end to end creation and designing web and mobile application interfaces.

Proven experience in all phases of the design process including research, ideation, wireframing, prototyping, visual design, interaction design, and usability testing.

Insanely great attention to detail, and the passion to craft meaningful experiences.

Proficiency in Adobe XD or Sketch with an open mind to learn new tools within and outside the Adobe Creative Suite.

Knowledge of motion graphics and animation is an added advantage.

Logistics:

Compensation: INR 10-18 LPA + ESOPS

Location: We are fully remote till June 2021, but we do have our office open in Noida in case you want to work from the office you are free to do :)

We will update you about our plan post in June 2021, as soon we make a decision on that front, but there would be a minimum of a 2-month window provided to help everyone on the team plan their travels to move back to the office.

Timings: Flexible Work Hours

Why should you consider us seriously?

Read about our values and culture here.

We are a well-balanced team of experienced entrepreneurs and are backed by top investors across India and the Silicon Valley (Chiratae Ventures, Blume Ventures, senior product execs at Square, Genpact & Flipkart; co-founders of Infosys, Snapdeal, Slideshare, Zomato, etc)

Unlimited vacation & WFH policy, which means you are not entitled to a specific number of leaves per year. You can take time off from work according to what suits you the best. Needless to say, the system works on trust and we expect you to make fair decisions based on the team's needs.

Health Insurance

This is just the beginning and we're here to change the world. :)