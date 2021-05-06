Job Details
Senior Product Designer
Senior Product Designer Responsibilities
- We want you to lead the design of the product and make sure that our app is beautiful and easy to use.
- We want you to think and design as an end user. To do that, you have to understand the nature of our users and be one of them. That means you should probably play a lot of games…maybe even try and compete sometimes!
- No it’s not enough for you to love talking to people and feel super satisfied when done helping them. That’s a good start for sure, but it’s not enough. We need you to help us handle the immense scale we are experiencing.
- You should be familiar with the design process of a new app or feature.
- Be self-reliant enough to carry the whole team through the process. Start with user stories, sketches, and prototypes. Finish with the design of the interfaces and user testing.
- You should be able to take broad concepts or ideas and turn them into valuable features for our users.
- Understand business needs and connect them with design decisions that can be articulated in individual or group settings.
- Partner with engineers, product managers, and data scientists to oversee the user experience of a product from concept to launch — and then continue to improve it.
- Bonus points for:
- Experience in designing Dashboards for SaaS products.
- Experience in designing complex interfaces and making them easy to understand.
- Fostering a culture of design.
Mobalytics Required Personal Skill Set
- Plays games with a desire to improve.
- People who love games and the tools that players use to get better at them make for a great fit and can understand the mission clearly.
- No, we don’t care if you are Bronze or Diamond.
- Self-initiated, fast learner with a positive attitude.
- Hopefully, you’ll tell us what we need to be doing. Independence and agency are key traits at Mobalytics.
- We want to queue with “Can do” party members because passion breeds enthusiasm, which in turn makes learning and team achievement infectious.
- Strong sense of team spirit thriving in a fast-paced environment.
- We strive for excellence and don’t waste each other's time with BS.
- We all support and encourage each other, but that also means being good at listening to feedback.
- Excellent attention to details, quality of work and time management.
- You have ownership of the product. Be proud of your work, not for our sake, but for yours. We will be proud too!
- Working hard and having a sense of urgency are important, but being efficient is more important. Hard work doesn’t mean endless hours and “face-time,” it means on time delivery of quality work and achieving our shared goals.