Digital Designer (m/f/d) - 100% REMOTE

Job Details

👏 ABOUT US

We're looking for a new teammate in our lean company (50% engineers) and give you the opportunity to be part of a fascinating journey. We’ve seen incredible growth over the last 10 years (the apps in our portfolio have been downloaded 100M times) – driven by a talented and versatile yet small team. It worked well so far, but now we want more.

🔥 ABOUT THE ROLE

You are a Digital Designer (m/f/d) with strong experience, and you will be an essential part of our bootstrapped and 100% remote company with a flat organizational structure. The position is full-time. This is an excellent career opportunity to join a fast-growing company in a key position.

❤️ WE OFFER YOU

a great work-life balance - work whenever you want from wherever you are. Results - not hours. We care about what you achieve.

no bullshit - we are a fact- and engineering-driven company (including the founders)

to work on something important. A lot of businesses say they change lives, but we actually do it. We've helped millions of people find love and happiness.

30 days paid vacation

a competitive salary

🚀 YOU WILL

create digital assets (e.g., static, video) for a range of platforms (social, display advertising, websites, mobile apps, etc.) according to our Brand Guidelines, for example, posts for Instagram, screenshots for app store listings, new banners for Google Ads, illustrations for our apps, creatives for a new blog article, etc.

edit and produce videos, e.g. animated videos for Instagram stories, videos for YouTube and TikTok

iterate new designs based on their performance

conceptualize visuals based on requirements and briefs

complete all design assignments on time while also completing revisions when necessary

work collaboratively with other Growth team members to ensure a consistent brand perception and overall growth goals

work with our Growth team to evolve the visual language of the brand

work agile with a motivated and innovative lean team of experts (including us, the two founders)

💪 REQUIREMENTS

An ideal candidate has a keen eye for aesthetics and details, is creative and curious. We admire teammates who take the initiative and make their own decisions. We're a bootstrapped company that doesn't have millions in VC funding to drive growth at all costs. We're building a sustainable, long-term company that our users love, and we love working for.

🎯 YOU

have 2+ years of professional graphic design experience

have high attention to detail, creativity, and organization

have the ability to refine ideas and deliver final design solutions that fit within our brands

have a vast knowledge of digital marketing design best practices

have a proven ability to deliver high-quality designs

work in a structured and systematic way

have a talent for creativity, composition, and visual problem-solving

have clear communication skills

know your way around common tools like Photoshop, After Effects, and Figma

bonus: have knowledge of design for print production, iconography

are self-motivated and comfortable working remotely with minimal direction

speak and write business-fluent English

are ideally in a European time-zone +/- 4 hours

If this profile matches your expertise, experience, and aspirations, we’d be delighted to receive your full application, including references and your portfolio.