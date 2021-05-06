Digital Designer (m/f/d) - 100% REMOTE
👏 ABOUT US
We're looking for a new teammate in our lean company (50% engineers) and give you the opportunity to be part of a fascinating journey. We’ve seen incredible growth over the last 10 years (the apps in our portfolio have been downloaded 100M times) – driven by a talented and versatile yet small team. It worked well so far, but now we want more.
🔥 ABOUT THE ROLE
You are a Digital Designer (m/f/d) with strong experience, and you will be an essential part of our bootstrapped and 100% remote company with a flat organizational structure. The position is full-time. This is an excellent career opportunity to join a fast-growing company in a key position.
❤️ WE OFFER YOU
- a great work-life balance - work whenever you want from wherever you are. Results - not hours. We care about what you achieve.
- no bullshit - we are a fact- and engineering-driven company (including the founders)
- to work on something important. A lot of businesses say they change lives, but we actually do it. We've helped millions of people find love and happiness.
- 30 days paid vacation
- a competitive salary
🚀 YOU WILL
- create digital assets (e.g., static, video) for a range of platforms (social, display advertising, websites, mobile apps, etc.) according to our Brand Guidelines, for example, posts for Instagram, screenshots for app store listings, new banners for Google Ads, illustrations for our apps, creatives for a new blog article, etc.
- edit and produce videos, e.g. animated videos for Instagram stories, videos for YouTube and TikTok
- iterate new designs based on their performance
- conceptualize visuals based on requirements and briefs
- complete all design assignments on time while also completing revisions when necessary
- work collaboratively with other Growth team members to ensure a consistent brand perception and overall growth goals
- work with our Growth team to evolve the visual language of the brand
- work agile with a motivated and innovative lean team of experts (including us, the two founders)
💪 REQUIREMENTS
An ideal candidate has a keen eye for aesthetics and details, is creative and curious. We admire teammates who take the initiative and make their own decisions. We're a bootstrapped company that doesn't have millions in VC funding to drive growth at all costs. We're building a sustainable, long-term company that our users love, and we love working for.
🎯 YOU
- have 2+ years of professional graphic design experience
- have high attention to detail, creativity, and organization
- have the ability to refine ideas and deliver final design solutions that fit within our brands
- have a vast knowledge of digital marketing design best practices
- have a proven ability to deliver high-quality designs
- work in a structured and systematic way
- have a talent for creativity, composition, and visual problem-solving
- have clear communication skills
- know your way around common tools like Photoshop, After Effects, and Figma
- bonus: have knowledge of design for print production, iconography
- are self-motivated and comfortable working remotely with minimal direction
- speak and write business-fluent English
- are ideally in a European time-zone +/- 4 hours
If this profile matches your expertise, experience, and aspirations, we’d be delighted to receive your full application, including references and your portfolio.