Head of Design (Brand)

Job Details

This role to be based anywhere in Australia with a slight preference for Sydney or Melbourne.

You:

A senior creative whose leadership and people management skills are on par with their creativity with a portfolio of campaigns across digital, motion and social. Capable of campaign ideation but you also understand brand consistency, tone and optimal processes for a happy and efficient design team.

Our co-founder Nicky is the creative brains of Linktree. We also have a senior creative Nicko in this team and Nicholas, Nicola and Nick in other teams, you will receive bonus points if your name is not Nicholas, Nicole, Nicola, Nicki, Knick, Nik, Niko or similar (we definitely won't rule you out if it is though).





The role summary:

You will lead the day-to-day running of our brand designers, working closely with our co-founder Nicky. You will also act as a brand guardian for every asset that goes out into the wild and take over the people management of our current team (2) and grow that team quickly (approx. 5-7 in the next 6-12 months).

A high priority will be placed on finding someone that loves mentoring and leveling up the designers and creatives in their team - the success of this role will be driven by the success of the individuals in your team.





Us:

Linktree is the market-leading linking platform. In 2020 alone we grew from 3 to 10 million users (now over 12 million!). The platform enables brands, artists, publishers, agencies, creators and small businesses to curate an online ecosystem, instantly guiding their audience to the destinations that they care about.

Our Head Office is in Melbourne but we have people based across Australia, USA, Brazil and Indonesia and offer a very flexible remote way of working. Some of our team are fully remote, others are hybrid remote and in-office sometimes.





You will:

Build, scale and manage a globally distributed, happy, talented, diverse and inclusive team of digital and motion designers

Build and contribute to a thriving culture where your team feels a strong sense of inclusion and belonging

Be a mentor to your team

Act as a brand guardian for Linktree across all its surfaces and touch points and ensure all content, assets, communications are on-brand

Ideate creative campaigns, sometimes on your own, sometimes with Nicky, or Nicko or work with anyone in your team or business that has an idea

With others you will also:

Maintain, and evolve Linktree’s brand identity, strategy, vision, visual expression, promise, voice, and storytelling across product, content and marketing initiatives based on strategy directed by the Brand Marketing team

Partner closely with marketing and other relevant stakeholders to deliver high-quality brand content and marketing

Help evolve the short and long term brand strategy and identity

Work closely with head of people and CCO to set and manage compensation for your team according to policies and salary band





We are looking for:

At least 5 years in creative management/leadership roles, either in-house or from agencies

A visual background as an Art Director or Designer so you can confidently coach and mentor juniors through to leads

A portfolio with a focus on digital, social and motion content. As a digital brand, most of our creative is through these channels but we have plans for integrated work in the future

Global market experience. Our product and customers are spread across over 160 countries so your creative needs to be adaptable to regions and cultures

Experience with recruitment, hiring and team building

Exposure to consumer tech clients if coming from agencies or within B2C tech companies creative departments

Strong creative and design coaching experience - you know how to make an impact through empowering, growing and motivating others





Our culture:

We hire with a people-first approach, so more importantly as a human, you will be collaborative, curious, enjoy solving complex problems and have empathy for the growing pains of a rapidly scaling startup.

Linktree's company culture and values are based around collaboration, diversity, inclusion, and flexibility. Those are all nice words but to give you some more specific examples:

We are a family-friendly and flexible work environment with our team with a number of our team working hours around school and home commitments.

We have several diversity and inclusion initiatives underway, including a D&I council, training for all staff on neurodiversity, unconscious bias and the incorporation of a transgender inclusion policy.

Our team is diverse across age, gender, and race and we are very proud of that.

All Linktree staff work either fully remote or a hybrid remote and in-office sometimes and that will continue even when COVID is behind us

Linktree contributes up to AUD $1,000 (or foreign equivalent) towards the set up of your home work-station for each employee

We prioritise our team's mental health, with all employees have free access to Smiling Mind & Uprise, including 1:1 coaching sessions from qualified psychologists or counsellors.





The Linktree story:

The Linktree journey begins in 2016 when co-founders Alex, Anthony and Nick were running a digital agency and using Instagram to make announcements about the artists they managed. Created as a side hustle to solve a simple problem, Linktree has well outgrown its roots, with over 13 million users worldwide, 30,000 + new signups every day, and over 120 million unique views per month. Paired with rapid growth, Linktree has recently garnered much attention in the tech world, earning 4th place on Fast Company's "10 most innovative social media companies of 2020".

In March 2021, Linktree raised $45 million in Series B Funding led by Index Ventures and Coatue on top of our Series A with Insight Partners and AirTree. The funding will be used to expand headcount globally, develop product features and go towards making Linktree the best possible place to work for our staff.

The Linktree audience is broad, spanning publications, artists, celebrities, fashion and beauty influencers, YouTube stars, sports teams and household brands, right the way through to individuals with a side hustle and micro-influencers. Linktree subscribers include TikTok, Facebook, ClassPass, Patreon, Zapier, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Pharrell, Jamie Oliver, HBO, Red Bull, Adult Swim, Cara Delevingne, Comedy Central, Gordon Ramsay, Billabong…and many more!