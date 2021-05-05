Head of Product Design

Job Details

You:

Coming from a Product Designer background, but you are now a leader and manager of product designers. You have experienced every inch of the process and know it back to front. You are the voice for the user and can expertly balance their needs and the needs of the company.

You could be based anywhere in the world right now, but we are ideally looking for this role to be based anywhere in Australia with a slight preference for Sydney or Melbourne.





The role summary:

You will lead the day to day running of our product design team, currently 3 talented and motivated product designers that will expand quickly under your guidance.

You will also design our processes, tooling and methodologies to ensure we are navigating efficient yet innovative design solutions that are shipped on time and iteratively improved to further support and delight our growing base of users.





Us:

Linktree is the market leading linking platform. In 2020 alone we grew from 3 to 10 million users (now over 12 million!). The platform enables brands, artists, publishers, agencies, creators and small businesses to curate an online ecosystem, instantly guiding their audience to the destinations that they care about.

Our Head Office is in Melbourne but we have people based across Australia, USA, Brazil and Indonesia and offer a very flexible remote way of working. Some of our team are fully remote, others are hybrid remote and in-office sometimes.





That's not all, you will also:

Build, scale and manage a globally distributed, happy, talented, diverse and inclusive team of product designer that consistently deliver.

Build and contribute to a thriving culture where product designers feel a strong sense of inclusion and belonging

Oversee multiple projects and scale resources accordingly, ensuring deadlines are met and team members are set up for success by setting clear and measurable goals

Set a high bar quality across the product process and ensure cross-functional teams ship quality product solutions without compromising velocity

Set priorities for work and constantly adjust and review

Lead product rituals such as sprints and retros





With others you will also:

Partner closely with teams in growth, engineering, design and customer support to deliver simple, intuitive and high-quality user-centric solutions

Work closely with head of people and CCO to set and manage compensation for your team according to policies and salary band





We are looking for:

Experience in product design team management of at least 5 designers in SaaS companies

A proven background in product design so you can confidently coach and mentor juniors through to leads, the fundamentals of UI, UX, and product design. You might also need to roll your sleeves up and jump on the tools occasionally.

Experience leading cross-functional teams, design rituals such as sprints, retros, critiques, brainstorms and ideation exercises.

Broad design experience: prototyping, interface, interaction and UX design across mobile and web apps

Experience with recruitment, hiring and team building, preferably in scaling startups

Strong design coaching experience - you know how to make an impact through empowering, growing and motivating other designers





Our culture:

We hire with a people-first approach, so more importantly as a human, you will be collaborative, curious, enjoy solving complex problems and have empathy for the growing pains of a rapidly scaling startup.

Linktree's company culture and values are based around collaboration, diversity, inclusion, and flexibility. Those are all nice words but to give you some more specific examples:

We are a family-friendly and flexible work environment with our team with a number of our team working hours around school and home commitments.

We have several diversity and inclusion initiatives underway, including a D&I council, training for all staff on neurodiversity, unconscious bias and the incorporation of a transgender inclusion policy.

Our team is diverse across age, gender, and race and we are very proud of that.

All Linktree staff work either fully remote or a hybrid remote and in-office sometimes and that will continue even when COVID is behind us

Linktree contributes up to AUD $1,000 (or foreign equivalent) towards the set up of your home work-station for each employee

We prioritise our team's mental health, with all employees have free access to Smiling Mind & Uprise, including 1:1 coaching sessions from qualified psychologists or counsellors.





The Linktree story:

The Linktree journey begins in 2016 when co-founders Alex, Anthony and Nick were running a digital agency and using Instagram to make announcements about the artists they managed. Created as a side hustle to solve a simple problem, Linktree has well outgrown its roots, with over 13 million users worldwide, 30,000 + new signups every day, and over 120 million unique views per month. Paired with rapid growth, Linktree has recently garnered much attention in the tech world, earning 4th place on Fast Company's "10 most innovative social media companies of 2020".

In March 2021, Linktree raised $45 million in Series B Funding led by Index Ventures and Coatue on top of our Series A with Insight Partners and AirTree. The funding will be used to expand headcount globally, develop product features and go towards making Linktree the best possible place to work for our staff.

The Linktree audience is broad, spanning publications, artists, celebrities, fashion and beauty influencers, YouTube stars, sports teams and household brands, right the way through to individuals with a side hustle and micro-influencers. Linktree subscribers include TikTok, Facebook, ClassPass, Patreon, Zapier, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Pharrell, Jamie Oliver, HBO, Red Bull, Adult Swim, Cara Delevingne, Comedy Central, Gordon Ramsay, Billabong…and many more!