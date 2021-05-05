Job Details

WHO WE ARE

We are NewDealDesign, an award-winning technology design firm and the National Design Award honoree. With over 100 awards under our belt, we work on the coolest projects in tech, from advanced concept assignments with industry giants to the latest creations for hot start-ups. We team industrial, visual, and interaction designers with strategists and engineers to create delightful objects and experiences. Come and join us!

We are looking for a Lead Brand Designer who is a true digital brand and system thinker.

THE ROLE

The Lead Brand Designer works on the Strategy Design (SD) team and will collaborate with all design disciplines in the studio (Industrial Design, Experience Design, and Product Engineering) to bring brand experiences to life. We are looking for a designer with expertise in building comprehensive branded experiences for clients large and small, informed by inspiring strategies in a wide range of categories, across all touch points (including identity systems, apps, web, photography, video, illustration, animation, environmental, print, and packaging).

WHAT WE EXPECT FROM YOU

You have been an instrumental component of numerous large-scale branding projects and can articulate your work clearly and concisely. You are a conceptual thinker, able to see an idea through from concept to execution while grounding your expression in rich brand strategies. You thrive on collaboration yet are self-driven. You have a considered point of view on brands and consumer behavior and can stand up for what you believe in, while enthusiastic to try something new. You have impeccable style and taste in all that you do. You take complete ownership of your projects and, if needed, can deliver work independently with minimal oversight. Doodling and sketching are second nature, and you always have another idea up your sleeve. You have the humility to know when you don’t know and cheerfully ask for help. You are meticulous and love completing tasks.

REQUIRED

5–8 years’ experience working in a design/creative studio

Degree in graphic design or related experience

Expertise with pen and paper, Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign, Keynote, Figma/Sketch

Experience with After Effects, Premier or Final Cut

Sketch, create mood boards, and have a story for your work.

Establish a strategic foundation to inspire and guide execution.

Produce original, thoughtful, and visually strong designs.

Stable under pressure and flexible with varying tastes/styles.

You are punctual, reliable, and accountable.

Have excellent task management skills.

Proficient writing skills and ability to explain your ideas.

Copywriting, illustration, motion, coding, and print experience is a valued plus.

Provide leadership, passion, and talent for digital and physical brand systems including packaging design.

A BIT ABOUT YOU

If you feel this role is meant for you, please send us a portfolio that shows your capability as a thinker and designer. Show us what inspires and drives you. Show us what you are good at and what you like best.