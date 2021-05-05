Job Details

Visual Web Designer // Job Description

Full Time, non-exempt

Wayward Kind is a digital marketing agency based in San Diego, CA (all employees work remotely). We work with challenger brands that are solving complex community and social justice issues. Our role is to bring visibility to important issues and create sustainable growth opportunities for worthy organizations.

Our work is rooted in creating positive and necessary social change and we partner with companies and organizations that are aligned with our purpose.

We are looking to add a full-time Visual Designer to join our fully remote team. Please include your portfolio with your application.

The right team member will have the following skills and experience:

Create highly effective designs for web, email, social media, events, as well as other brand and marketing initiatives.

Experience in designing responsive websites

Proficiency in the WordPress framework and using WordPress themes as a basis for design

Ability to coordinate efforts with members of the development team

Demonstrated expertise in brand identity development

Expert knowledge in Adobe Creative Suite

Ecommerce experience is a plus (Shopify, WooCommerce)

Digital agency experience is strongly preferred

Responsibilities include:

Work with the Creative Director on new briefs that come into the agency working towards rounded ideas that you will in turn run with, liaising with the Creative Director on progress

Keep the Creative Director abreast of the evolution of the project in conjunction with PM’s

Confidently create website design style guides and brand guidelines

Support the design development of high-impact presentation materials for external, internal, and client use

Create and format all digital visual elements, including typography, layout, imagery, and iconography

Lead visual design throughout the entire project lifecycle, from initial concepts and explorations through final design deliverables

Ongoing website design work for the agency

Work in a tight-knit team to execute design projects in a timely manner

Presentation of deliverables and results to clients

Manage day-to-day account activity

Educate clients on design best practices

Detail-oriented and organized

Regular interaction with clients and the team to ensure satisfaction and to continually refine and evolve a client’s digital marketing strategy

Managing time well to ensure projects remain on schedule and within budget

Requirements

Must include a diverse portfolio of projects that demonstrate your skills in visual storytelling and concept-driven design work.

Bachelor’s Degree (preferred)

4 years of design experience

Expert knowledge of branding, visual design principles, and typography

Ability to partner with a copywriter as a creative partner to concept original ideas that effectively address a creative brief or or strategic insight

Ability to deliver production-ready comps and visual assets for digital and print media

A passion for working quickly, iteratively, and collaboratively from concept to completion

Previous digital agency experience strongly preferred, including direct communication with clients

Professional proficiency in English

Things we’d love to see

A special interest in one or more of the following: illustration, photography, information design, presentation design, any UX disciplines

A working knowledge of design applications which can include: Sketch, Adobe XD, Figma, Affinity, Procreate

An understanding of version control for dev or design: Git, Abstract, Plant, Kactus

Experience with Agile, Kanban, Lean or Sprint frameworks

A portfolio that showcases your best work.

Position Details

Location: We are based in San Diego, CA but our team works remotely and this is a permanently remote role.

Job Type: Full Time, non-exempt

Job Title: Visual Designer

Compensation: $60,000 - $65,000. Salary commensurate with experience.

Benefits: Health insurance stipend, paid holidays, paid vacation time, paid continuing education, dog-friendly workplace, family-friendly workplace

Hours: 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.



