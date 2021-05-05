Visual Web Designer
Full Time, non-exempt
Wayward Kind is a digital marketing agency based in San Diego, CA (all employees work remotely). We work with challenger brands that are solving complex community and social justice issues. Our role is to bring visibility to important issues and create sustainable growth opportunities for worthy organizations.
Our work is rooted in creating positive and necessary social change and we partner with companies and organizations that are aligned with our purpose.
We are looking to add a full-time Visual Designer to join our fully remote team. Please include your portfolio with your application.
The right team member will have the following skills and experience:
- Create highly effective designs for web, email, social media, events, as well as other brand and marketing initiatives.
- Experience in designing responsive websites
- Proficiency in the WordPress framework and using WordPress themes as a basis for design
- Ability to coordinate efforts with members of the development team
- Demonstrated expertise in brand identity development
- Expert knowledge in Adobe Creative Suite
- Ecommerce experience is a plus (Shopify, WooCommerce)
- Digital agency experience is strongly preferred
Responsibilities include:
- Work with the Creative Director on new briefs that come into the agency working towards rounded ideas that you will in turn run with, liaising with the Creative Director on progress
- Keep the Creative Director abreast of the evolution of the project in conjunction with PM’s
- Confidently create website design style guides and brand guidelines
- Support the design development of high-impact presentation materials for external, internal, and client use
- Create and format all digital visual elements, including typography, layout, imagery, and iconography
- Lead visual design throughout the entire project lifecycle, from initial concepts and explorations through final design deliverables
- Ongoing website design work for the agency
- Work in a tight-knit team to execute design projects in a timely manner
- Presentation of deliverables and results to clients
- Manage day-to-day account activity
- Educate clients on design best practices
- Detail-oriented and organized
- Regular interaction with clients and the team to ensure satisfaction and to continually refine and evolve a client’s digital marketing strategy
- Managing time well to ensure projects remain on schedule and within budget
Requirements
- Must include a diverse portfolio of projects that demonstrate your skills in visual storytelling and concept-driven design work.
- Bachelor’s Degree (preferred)
- 4 years of design experience
- Expert knowledge of branding, visual design principles, and typography
- Ability to partner with a copywriter as a creative partner to concept original ideas that effectively address a creative brief or or strategic insight
- Ability to deliver production-ready comps and visual assets for digital and print media
- A passion for working quickly, iteratively, and collaboratively from concept to completion
- Previous digital agency experience strongly preferred, including direct communication with clients
- Professional proficiency in English
Things we’d love to see
- A special interest in one or more of the following: illustration, photography, information design, presentation design, any UX disciplines
- A working knowledge of design applications which can include: Sketch, Adobe XD, Figma, Affinity, Procreate
- An understanding of version control for dev or design: Git, Abstract, Plant, Kactus
- Experience with Agile, Kanban, Lean or Sprint frameworks
- A portfolio that showcases your best work.
Position Details
- Location: We are based in San Diego, CA but our team works remotely and this is a permanently remote role.
- Job Type: Full Time, non-exempt
- Job Title: Visual Designer
- Compensation: $60,000 - $65,000. Salary commensurate with experience.
- Benefits: Health insurance stipend, paid holidays, paid vacation time, paid continuing education, dog-friendly workplace, family-friendly workplace
- Hours: 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.