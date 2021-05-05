Senior Designer

Job Details

McGarrah Jessee has an opening for a mid-level to senior graphic designer.

Who are you?

You have a strong portfolio filled with range of design projects. You are skilled at branding and type design while having an interest in motion and site design. You come to work every day with a desire to create something new, something that hasn’t been done before. You work to create pieces that we’ll be proud of in two years and 10 years and 100 years from now. And you do what’s right for the audience that will see it and the client that needs it. You get obsessed and pursue ideas with relentless tenacity whether the job is BIG or small. You aren’t a jerk. You collaborate with your fellow creative-types and all disciplines within the agency to solve assignments in meaningful, impactful ways.

Top line of what you'll do:

Work with your creative teammates and co-workers, across disciplines, to concept and design original, effective and on-brief creative across multiple platforms for assigned accounts

Establish and maintain a consistent brand voice and aesthetic across all media

Take ownership of projects and help grow the people around you

A few things we're looking for:

Killer portfolio

At least 5+ years of experience in a design shop/agency creative role

Comfort collaborating across disciplines and bring a diverse skillset

Conceptual thinker with an open mind and a keen eye for detail

Solid communication and presentation skills

Open and responsive to critique, but able to take a stand for work you believe in





Please Note: While we don't need you to be in Austin, we do require you to be somewhere in the United States.









McGarrah Jessee is an independent brand development agency in Austin, Texas. We partner deeply with uniquely great clients to solve big problems, push creative boundaries and shape all parts of the brand. The result: unusual levels of brand fandom, award-winning work and an employee and client tenure rate that runs counter to the industry.

McGarrah Jessee believes in the power of a workplace that embraces diversity, equity and inclusion. And we believe our culture is more inviting and creative and our work more productive and truthful when we are welcoming to all.

