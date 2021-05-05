Job Details

RStudio creates great software that helps people understand data and make better decisions in real world applications. Our core is an open source data science toolchain and we aim to make it available to everyone, regardless of their economic means.

We are looking for an experienced UX Designer to help shape the design of Education products. The team consists of experienced software engineers, data scientists, and educators, and they work cross-functionally with the Product Management, Solution Engineering, Customer Support and Customer Success disciplines.

While RStudio is about data science products, deep experience in data science and R is not required for this role. The ideal candidate will have a track record designing great software products in an agile setting and a desire to constantly solve new and exciting design problems for web and mobile platforms.

We're dedicated to crafting clear and effective designs for technical software products that improve the world. You may be right for this role if:

You are enthusiastic about resolving complex, technical problems through excellent design

You can work efficiently on your own but love to collaborate

You enjoy driving the full range of design activities from conception through final visual design.

Deliver consistently high quality designs that delight and engage our customers.

Lead projects through the full design process, from early ideas and sketches to wireframes and prototypes, and into active development until your pixel-perfect designs “go live” to delight our users across the globe.

Craft forward-thinking UI and visual design specifications and comprehensive product experiences for web and mobile.

Collaborate and closely partner with your multi-disciplinary teams to gather and understand business and feature requirements through qualitative and/or quantitative research

Instill a strong sense of ownership, agency, and autonomy within the team while sustaining trust and credibility with stakeholders across the RStudio organization.

5+ years of UX experience : You have a real passion for designing both mobile app and responsive web experiences and working knowledge of prototype tools (e.g. Figma, Sketch, Adobe XD, CSS,...).

You are humble and people-focused . You invest in strong relationships with your colleagues and can motivate your team even in the most complex situations.

You thrive on solving problems through product-mindedness and customer focus and enjoy the opportunity to shape the future of a product.

You are both pragmatic and data driven . You are perfectly willing to go back to the drawing board if new data would support the need for a different approach.

You excel at collaborating iteratively . You are comfortable both ideating and executing, and you can move seamlessly between the two modes.

You model excellent communication and collaboration skills and you can function effectively in a distributed team . You require minimal guidance because you take the initiative to spot—and do—what should be done.

You are internally driven by curiosity and continuous learning. You have proven that you can be entrusted with big decisions and strive to bring customer understanding and empathy to the entire team. You gracefully accept feedback and critiques and seek out any new information that will help prepare you for your next challenge.

Empathetic to users : You demonstrate empathy for how users behave and feel about RStudio and actively participate in user research.

Strong understanding of use-cases, user flows, and information architecture .

Attention to detail : You have a reason for everything you do and have strong craftsmanship, but also know when pixel perfection isn't needed.

Great portfolio : You can demonstrate through your portfolio that you've been willing to explore designs that innovate and break with convention.

A strong interest in Education.

About us:

We welcome all talented colleagues and are committed to a culture that represents diversity in all its forms .

We prioritize giving ourselves "focus time" to get deep work done. We minimize meetings and attempt to operate asynchronously.

We are a learning organization and take mentorship and career growth seriously. We hope to learn from you and we anticipate that you will also deepen your skills, influence, and leadership as a result of working at RStudio.

We operate under a unique sustainable business model: We have over 50% of our engineering dedicated to creating free and open source software. We are profitable and we plan to be around decades from now.

Notable: