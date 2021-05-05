Job Details

Founded by the team that created Wunderlist, Pitch makes it easy for teams to work together to develop beautiful presentations. At Pitch, we love what we do, but more importantly, we are building something that millions of people will use and fall in love with.

As a Senior Visual Designer on our Templates and Platform team, you'll craft beautifully designed presentation templates, developing a unique design aesthetic for each one, and taking the product from start to finish. You will also work closely with our content team to co-produce beautifully designed presentations across a range of topics (from typography to craft beer, philosophy to tech). As the de facto Art Director of the Templates team, you'll have final sign-off on all templates and be responsible for managing and training less experienced team members.

What you'll get to do...

Hands-on design of templates that create excitement around the Pitch brand and the category of presentations in general - we want to inspire people to change their negative perceptions of this format, and you'll play a huge role in doing so.

Art direction of all content destined for Pitch's template gallery. Any template that's produced by guest designers or other Pitch designers will require your sign-off, and you'll continuously be helping to develop and evangelize Pitch's design standards.

During the design process, you'll give feedback and review templates created internally and externally.

Support in wider initiatives to find and adapt high-quality content from our favourite designers, creators, and brands and turn this into presentations and templates for Pitch

1:1s with Junior Visual Designers on the Templates Team to ensure they have the tools and support they need to do their work effectively.

Who you are...

Minimum 5+ years graphic design experience, preferably in an environment where you had to experiment with lots of different styles (e.g. advertising or design agencies).

You can show us a portfolio which shows both variety projects and aesthetics, while also showcasing a few deep, unique concepts.

You're capable of not just contributing, but adding your own vision and ideas.

You're highly organised and able to manage complex and varied projects, with an ability to switch contexts quickly.

You know Figma like the back of your hand.

Resourceful in hunting down commercial-free creative assets e.g. fonts, photos, videos.

Not required, but a huge bonus: knowledge in AfterEffects and C4D to create animations and 3D assets in our templates

While we welcome remote applicants from around the world for this role, we have a strong preference for people whose working hours overlap significantly with the core Design team's, who are mostly based in the Central European Time zone.

We value diversity of perspective and seek to build an inclusive workplace that welcomes people from all different backgrounds.