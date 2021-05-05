Job Details

Driven by the mission to democratize education, Paper is the leader in personalized learning. Partnering with innovative schools and school districts, Paper helps deliver true educational equity through their category leading Educational Support System (ESS) that offers virtual access to 24/7 tutors and essay reviewers. Founded in 2014, Paper philosophically believes that all students should be given the tools and resources to reach their academic potential, independent of socio-economic status, geography, language or other barriers. Today, Paper is partnered with over 700 schools and supports over 750,000 students. We are proudly headquartered in Montreal, Canada with remote employees across North America.

Reporting to the VP of Product, the Senior Product Designer will collaborate with all disciplines at every step of the process – from gathering insights, brainstorming, prototyping and experimenting, to launching the final experience. This person will be part of a team that welcomes all ideas from all sources and grows from these ideas.

Responsibilities

Lead the insight-gathering and user research process, in an ongoing effort to understand our users’ needs, behaviors, and intentions

Create wireframes and user/process flows to communicate UX and design ideas

Create and maintain Paper’s internal design system

Bring ideas to life through storyboards, prototypes, demos, and more

Stay abreast of new trends and technologies in the field of UX design, using this knowledge to continuously improve our design processes

Requirements

5+ years of experience as a Product/UX Designer, with at least 2 of them at a SaaS company

The ability to articulate the strategy behind your work, and to map your decisions to company objectives

Strong frameworks for conducting meaningful, illuminating user research

The ability to design consistent experiences across multiple devices, and insight about how mobile interfaces influence user behavior

Strong visual communication skills, with a keen eye for typography, layout, and color

The ability to mentor and grow product the discipline of product design and the abilities of other product designers at Paper

Experience with Figma or a comparable developer/designer collaboration tool

Knowledge of the software development process; HTML and CSS experience a plus

Passion for the EdTech industry and making a positive impact on students’ lives

*****Although not required, we would love if you included your portfolio when you apply.

Working at Paper

A great place to work! Paper offers a fast-paced, dynamic, inclusive work environment where all employees have an impact. You will be challenged to achieve, develop, and grow as part of a hyper-growth company.

The diverse experiences, ideas, and identities of Paper’s team members help us make better decisions and drive great results. We foster an inclusive work environment that welcomes team members of all backgrounds and perspectives. We are committed to providing a meaningful environment for every member of our team. We hire exceptional people and reward them with trust, autonomy, mentorship, and growth.

We are naturally curious and have strong attention to detail. We love working in a team environment where trust is key and we all strive to make an impact every day. If this sounds like the right fit, please apply and come work with us.

Position can be located in any geography in the US or Canada.