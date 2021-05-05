Logo and Brand Designer

Job Details

Logo Designer/Illustrator

We are seeking a talented logo designer and illustrator to join our team full time creating powerful brands for our clients. Our ideal candidate would work on site.

We create approximately 75-100 unique brands per year, largely for small businesses in related service verticals (contractors, heating and air, plumbing, construction) as well as professional organizations. We are known nationally within those verticals as the best in the business. However, we need to expand our team to keep up with the demand for our high-energy services.

Nearly every brand we create becomes the foundation for our client’s marketing campaigns, including stationery, collateral, uniforms, outdoor advertising and truck wraps.

Ninety percent of your day will be spent working on logos. Examples of our team’s stylistic approach can be found here. Examples of how those brands become moving billboards on our clients’ vehicles can be found here.

Our work changes lives. We’re passionate about what we do and the role we play helping small businesses succeed. We never cut corners and we’re always 100 percent invested in our clients’ success.

Duties include:

Concepting original brands from sketch through final art

Creating original mascots for logo designs

Hand lettering and custom typography skills

Reviewing competitive analysis of logos to devise unique, disruptive strategy for our clients

Designing brands with an eye toward how the brand will live and be effective on a van wrap

Concepting wrap design once brand is completed

Participating in kickoff meetings with clients at project launch

A deep understanding of nostalgia and retro-based branding would be a plus.

We work in CC- Illustrator/PS.

What do we have to offer?

Team members enjoy a competitive salary, holidays, 401k plan, health and dental, paid vacation time, summer Fridays, and a seat in our new, custom-designed 5,200-square-foot office (conveniently behind a Dunkin Donuts!). Relocation expenses for the right candidate.

This position reports to the Chief Creative Officer, Dan Antonelli, who is also the author of Building a Big Small Business Brand.

People Skills. We take a hard line on soft skills.

Excellent communication skills and a rock solid commitment to manage even the most demanding clients’ expectations all while having our clients’ backs and a positive attitude.

Good sense of humor and ability to get along well with other team members and clients. This candidate should understand the importance of kindness, respect and patience.

Our CORE VALUES power our team and this candidate must embody these values every day!

Positive & Energetic

We’re plugged in. We approach every task with a can-do attitude and maximum energy. Our team of proud brand gladiators cares about our clients’ successes and is truly invested in each business that entrusts us with its branding and marketing. Our goal is to treat our clients and each other with kindness and honesty as we work passionately toward providing strategic solutions and completing each and every task. We get excited about the opportunity to help a business propel its brand and its business forward. We greet each new challenge with enthusiasm and determination—and it’s infectious.

Organized & Conscientious

It’s essential to our success that we are organized and conscientious. Because we care so much about the quality of the work we produce for our clients, we are thorough and we pay attention to the details. We are careful about pixel-perfect alignment, proper grammar and clean coding. Quality is one of our key competitive advantages, so we take these things seriously. Being organized means knowing our clients well and staying on top of our projects. We communicate clearly and specifically and in a timely manner—with each other, our clients and our vendor partners.

Committed & Accountable

As a team, we remain committed to having our clients’ backs, as well as each other’s backs. This commitment requires hard work and accountability. Being accountable means being on time, on budget and adhering to the highest quality on a consistent basis. This ensures our clients are happy with our work and value our partnership with them.

Talented & Creative

Our work stands out because what we produce is distinctive and unique. We take calculated risks and make bold decisions. We understand there is always room for us to grow and expand. We are committed to delivering products that benefit our clients and our team. We embrace each day as a new challenge and the next opportunity to do even greater work.

Trustworthy & Honest

The foundation for a successful work environment is open and honest communication. This means being honest with work colleagues—and clients. Honesty is appreciated, respect is earned, trust is gained and loyalty is returned. These values are the basis of excellence in our work.

Team-Oriented & Collaborative

We’re all about collaboration. No one person is responsible for our success. We celebrate our achievements in the same way they were made—as a team. We also consider ourselves members of our clients’ teams. We are partners, not vendors.

How do I apply?

To apply, please submit resume, link to your work samples, cover letter and salary requirements to: jobs@kickcharge.com. Also, let us know your favorite type of food in your cover letter.

PLEASE DO NOT CALL US OR USE THE CHAT FUNCTION ON OUR SITE IF YOU WISH TO BE CONSIDERED.

About KickCharge Creative

KickCharge® Creative is a full-service marketing agency that has served small businesses nationwide for over two decades. From branding and print marketing materials to websites, SEO, SEM and social media campaigns, we do it all. We’ve won more than 200 awards and helped build over 1,000 small business brands. We just moved into a custom-designed open-concept building that we’re proud to call home. We are a growing team of small business advertising experts. Our newest colleague will share our passion for helping our clients build their brands and market their products and services.