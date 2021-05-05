Remote Jr Graphic Designer

Job Details

Snappy Kraken is a results-driven, intentionally 100% remote team of highly-engaged individuals. Every day, our work is meaningful, purposeful, and connected to a larger vision. Snappy Kraken is the best (and award-winning!) automated growth program for the financial services industry. We’re honored to be ranked Best Places to Work FinTech 3 years in a row!

We are looking for a talented Remote Junior Graphic Designer with web design proficiency to assist in the creation and design of company-wide marketing initiatives and materials, ensuring outstanding design output. This person will deliver high quality work, with tight turnaround times, that demonstrates thoughtful graphic design layout, visually appealing typography, intentional social content design, and basic web design proficiency. The ideal candidate will be a natural creative collaborator, receiving and implementing feedback well. The future career path for this position could be Senior Graphic Designer or Junior Web Designer.

Qualifications for Consideration

To be considered, your online portfolio must demonstrate thoughtful graphic design layout, visually appealing typography, intentional social content design (i.e. ads, posts, headers, campaigns), and basic web design proficiency. This role is not ideal for candidates specializing solely in photography, fashion, illustration, or UX/UI.

Qualifications Include

The ideal candidate is a hybrid of strong graphic design experience (digital design with email and social content preferred) with proficiency to do basic web design

Demonstrating the ability to ideate a concept from creation to completion

Bachelor's degree in Digital Design, Graphic Design, or a related field

Proven experience in a professional digital or graphic design role

Fluent in the Creative Suite with knowledge of HTML, CSS, responsive design

Experience with motion graphics or web development a plus, but not required

To be considered, submit your current resume, a link to your online professional portfolio that clearly demonstrates the qualifications listed above, and salary requirements. Submissions that do not include a portfolio will not be considered.

Benefits for FT Employees

Competitive compensation and an established remote work environment

Health/Dental/Vision/Life/AD&D/STD/LTD available after 90 days with employer premium contribution

401k with company match available after 6 months

PTO and paid holidays

Continued education stipend

More perks and benefits

To learn more about Snappy Kraken, visit www.snappykraken.com/demo