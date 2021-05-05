Remote Senior Web Designer

Job Details

Snappy Kraken is a results-driven, intentionally 100% remote team of highly-engaged individuals. Every day, our work is meaningful, purposeful, and connected to a larger vision. Snappy Kraken is the best (and award-winning!) automated growth program for the financial services industry. We’re honored to be ranked #3 in the 2020 Best Places to Work in Wealth Management FinTech.

We are looking for an experienced Senior Web Designer with natural talent and seasoned expertise to innovate and execute web initiatives in support of the Content Team. This person will assist the Creative Director with stylistic and interactive product enhancement, designing and building aesthetically pleasing, responsive landing pages and web assets for creatively challenging subject matters. The ability to collaborate, communicate effectively, and willingness to push the envelope are key to success in this role. The ideal candidate will be comfortable and gracious as a teacher, mentor, and growth advocate for junior team members. This role reports to the Creative Director.

Primary Role & Responsibilities

The primary function of this role is to innovate and execute web initiatives for the Content Team. This includes:

Demonstrating seasoned talent, knowledge, and ability

Designing and building creative landing pages using up-to-date technology

Strong command of design principles

Using artistic direction to build out consistent design theme across multiple mediums

Great eye for design hierarchy, color, typography, graphic elements, and layout

Working knowledge of UI and UX best practices

Expert knowledge of design fundamentals (information design, visual design, industry UI

standards, and use of best practices)

Creating mobile-first responsive design concepts

Growing and developing skill and confidence of junior developers

Qualifications for Consideration

Must have a strong, online portfolio demonstrating knowledge and experience in web design to be considered

Bootstrap

GitHub

WordPress

SaaS

HTML

CSS

Javascript

JQuery

Web animation skills/knowledge a plus

Bachelor's degree in a related field

Proficient knowledge with design tools such as Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop,

Illustrator, InDesign, XD)

Experience with front-end UX design and understanding of UX principles

Working knowledge of website development best practices

Experience designing from the Bootstrap framework is a plus

Thorough understanding of responsive design principles for mobile design

Ability to design wireframes with strategic user-flow intent

To be considered, submit your current resume, professional portfolio, and salary requirements. Submissions that do not include a portfolio will not be considered.

Benefits for FT Employees

Competitive compensation and an established remote work environment

Health/Dental/Vision/Life/AD&D/STD/LTD available after 90 days with employer premium contribution

401k with company match available after 6 months

PTO and paid holidays

More perks and benefits

To learn more about Snappy Kraken, visit www.snappykraken.com/demo.