Remote Senior Web Designer
Snappy Kraken is a results-driven, intentionally 100% remote team of highly-engaged individuals. Every day, our work is meaningful, purposeful, and connected to a larger vision. Snappy Kraken is the best (and award-winning!) automated growth program for the financial services industry. We’re honored to be ranked #3 in the 2020 Best Places to Work in Wealth Management FinTech.
We are looking for an experienced Senior Web Designer with natural talent and seasoned expertise to innovate and execute web initiatives in support of the Content Team. This person will assist the Creative Director with stylistic and interactive product enhancement, designing and building aesthetically pleasing, responsive landing pages and web assets for creatively challenging subject matters. The ability to collaborate, communicate effectively, and willingness to push the envelope are key to success in this role. The ideal candidate will be comfortable and gracious as a teacher, mentor, and growth advocate for junior team members. This role reports to the Creative Director.
Primary Role & Responsibilities
The primary function of this role is to innovate and execute web initiatives for the Content Team. This includes:
- Demonstrating seasoned talent, knowledge, and ability
- Designing and building creative landing pages using up-to-date technology
- Strong command of design principles
- Using artistic direction to build out consistent design theme across multiple mediums
- Great eye for design hierarchy, color, typography, graphic elements, and layout
- Working knowledge of UI and UX best practices
- Expert knowledge of design fundamentals (information design, visual design, industry UI
- standards, and use of best practices)
- Creating mobile-first responsive design concepts
- Growing and developing skill and confidence of junior developers
Qualifications for Consideration
- Must have a strong, online portfolio demonstrating knowledge and experience in web design to be considered
- Bootstrap
- GitHub
- WordPress
- SaaS
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- JQuery
- Web animation skills/knowledge a plus
- Bachelor's degree in a related field
- Proficient knowledge with design tools such as Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop,
- Illustrator, InDesign, XD)
- Experience with front-end UX design and understanding of UX principles
- Working knowledge of website development best practices
- Experience designing from the Bootstrap framework is a plus
- Thorough understanding of responsive design principles for mobile design
- Ability to design wireframes with strategic user-flow intent
To be considered, submit your current resume, professional portfolio, and salary requirements. Submissions that do not include a portfolio will not be considered.
Benefits for FT Employees
- Competitive compensation and an established remote work environment
- Health/Dental/Vision/Life/AD&D/STD/LTD available after 90 days with employer premium contribution
- 401k with company match available after 6 months
- PTO and paid holidays
- More perks and benefits
To learn more about Snappy Kraken, visit www.snappykraken.com/demo.