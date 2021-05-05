Lead Designer

Job Details

The Defiant is the definitive information platform for the open economy, publishing across its website, daily newsletter, YouTube channel and podcast. We are an established, trusted news source for decentralized finance and now we are in the process of building a data platform too. Our goal is to become the Bloomberg of DeFi.

Join The Defiant’s founding team to amplify the best coverage in DeFi, the fastest-growing sector in tech and money. You’ll help shape the company and play a key role as it expands to new audiences and markets.

Together, we’ll set the historical record of a true revolution of the financial system, and we’ll push the boundaries of how media companies themselves are run.

This position is part-time and remote, with the potential of turning into full-time.

We need a lot of design help! We are looking for a talented designer who can take on any (and ideally all) of the following tasks:





1. UI/UX

Design the user interface of The Defiant's data platform

-- There is already a working, basic platform that needs a more refined UI





2. Graphics

Every piece of content should have a high-quality graphic, in a style that is unique to The Defiant and reflects our brand

That includes

-- each story on the website

-- social media posts

-- youtube thumbnails

-- podcast episode covers





3. Website

Redesign the website to

-- More clearly present what The Defiant is and the value of subscribing

-- Organize The Defiant's types of content (print, video, podcast)

-- Help organize content in categories (by industry sector)

-- Present these content types and categories in a clean way that is easy to understand and navigate





If you:

-- Have experience and passion for any of the above

-- Are interested crypto

-- Like working in a start-up environment





Then we'd love to chat!





About The Defiant

The Defiant is a content platform focusing on the intersection of tech and finance, publishing across its website, newsletter, YouTube channel and podcast. It's the most respected media brand in decentralized finance. Join this fast-growing startup in a fast-growing industry, and you'll grow with us too. It was founded by Camila Russo, author of The Infinite Machine and former Bloomberg News markets reporter, in June 2019.