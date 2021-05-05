Senior Web Designer & UX Developer
Make a difference at a small, fast-growing digital marketing agency. Wear a variety of design and development hats, and look brilliant in all of them. Maintain and update the MedPB brand and brand assets, from websites to email.
Work closely with content management and account teams to meet brand messaging and client goals. Design for seamless online experiences and conversion. Enjoy the company’s focus on new ideas, measurable results, and continuous improvement.
The Company
We laugh a lot in team meetings, but we’re dead serious about getting results for our clients. Thanks to that focus, we build lasting relationships with our clients. Our digital marketing services include websites, SEO, PPC, review management software, and email marketing.
If you live to work and have fun, like to challenge yourself, and want to collaborate with a dynamic team who are leaders in medical marketing — talk to us.
See what makes MedPB different
The values that keep us growing
Responsibilities
- Manage the MedPB brand, including website development and design of publications, marketing collateral, and presentations
- Webmaster for medpb.com and membership subsite
- Design digital marketing campaigns for MedPB, including email design and publications
- Maintain MedPB’s design system
- Perform quality checks of client sites to ensure they meet design standards before launch
- Design new WordPress templates for client websites
- Troubleshoot site and integration issues
Requirements
- Graphic design, layout & typography skills
- Branding & marketing design experience
- Website design and front end development experience
- Understanding of UX, SEO, and design for conversion
- Familiarity with accessibility standards
- HTML/CSS, Javascript, and WordPress expertise
- Experience with Bootstrap framework
- Excel at ideation and collaboration with team members
Benefits:
- Competitive salary
- Full time, flexible work schedule
- Health insurance reimbursement
- Paid holidays and vacation, personal time off
- 401k
TO APPLY: Include a link to your website or portfolio showcasing branding, marketing, and web development projects.