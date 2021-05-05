Senior Web Designer & UX Developer

Job Details

Make a difference at a small, fast-growing digital marketing agency. Wear a variety of design and development hats, and look brilliant in all of them. Maintain and update the MedPB brand and brand assets, from websites to email.

Work closely with content management and account teams to meet brand messaging and client goals. Design for seamless online experiences and conversion. Enjoy the company’s focus on new ideas, measurable results, and continuous improvement.





The Company

We laugh a lot in team meetings, but we’re dead serious about getting results for our clients. Thanks to that focus, we build lasting relationships with our clients. Our digital marketing services include websites, SEO, PPC, review management software, and email marketing.

If you live to work and have fun, like to challenge yourself, and want to collaborate with a dynamic team who are leaders in medical marketing — talk to us.





See what makes MedPB different

The values that keep us growing





Responsibilities

Manage the MedPB brand, including website development and design of publications, marketing collateral, and presentations

Webmaster for medpb.com and membership subsite

Design digital marketing campaigns for MedPB, including email design and publications

Maintain MedPB’s design system

Perform quality checks of client sites to ensure they meet design standards before launch

Design new WordPress templates for client websites

Troubleshoot site and integration issues





Requirements

Graphic design, layout & typography skills

Branding & marketing design experience

Website design and front end development experience

Understanding of UX, SEO, and design for conversion

Familiarity with accessibility standards

HTML/CSS, Javascript, and WordPress expertise

Experience with Bootstrap framework

Excel at ideation and collaboration with team members





Benefits:

Competitive salary

Full time, flexible work schedule

Health insurance reimbursement

Paid holidays and vacation, personal time off

401k





TO APPLY: Include a link to your website or portfolio showcasing branding, marketing, and web development projects.