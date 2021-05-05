Senior Film & Motion Graphics Designer

Job Details

Senior Communication Designers are the clarifying voice: an integrative and ordering force that shapes our work and makes its purpose clear to the world. Communication Design plays a critical role in our dynamic, interdisciplinary teams. Using storytelling, film, animation, brand and tone, you will help weave a common thread through the work we do, for our teams at Ford as well as for the outside world.

As a Senior Communication Designer, you will...

+ Help uncover insights about our customers and tell their stories so they resonate with the business.

+ Cut straight to the heart of the problem, and love making complex challenges feel simple and intuitive yet realistic and tangible to our business.

+ Revel in the art of detail, with a desire to shape the bigger picture so people can make the connection between the customer, our designs and the business strategy.

+ Feel comfortable with brand identity, art direction and visual and verbal design

+ Stay up to speed on communication trends to bring real-world inspiration to our work, so we are always pushing the edge of what is possible.

+ Strike a balance between visual and verbal tone, integrating points of view from a multidisciplinary team of creative professionals and subject matter experts in the business.

+ Create films and motion graphics that help tell a project’s story, enabling co-creation and collaboration among teams.

+ Always push your craft, experimenting with new and better ways to convey a message through visual and verbal tone.

+ Thrive on solving problems in an ambiguous and complex environment.

YOUR QUALIFICATIONS

Basic Qualifications:

+ Bachelor’s degree in Graphic Design, Communication Design or New Media or similar qualification / experience

+ 5-7 years’ experience using human centered design, design thinking principles or methods in a formal, in-person setting.

Preferred Qualifications:

+ Passionate about automotive and transportation industry.

+ Extensive experience across a variety of media (motion, animation, web, podcasts, film) including fluency in the following software: Adobe Premiere, InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop, After Effects, Sketch, Keynote, Microsoft Office.

+ Experience of designing and/or facilitating group collaboration workshops.

JOINING D-FORD

A bit about us

We’re in the midst of the biggest change the automotive industry has ever seen.

Just as cars changed the world over the last century - creating the driver, highways, gas stations, and malls - self-driving cars, electric powertrains, and connected vehicles will radically reshape how we live, work, and play, our cities and society themselves, in the next hundred years.

At D–Ford, you’ll be at the heart of creating that future. You’ll be at the cutting edge of Ford’s most strategically critical work, designing people and society’s needs into the heart of our next generation of products, services and experiences.

You’ll also be designing at scale. Every day, Ford’s vehicles and services support millions of people around the world. So, at D–Ford, we’re not just inventing the future, we’re operationalizing it, to help all those people move through their lives, better.

OUR PURPOSE

We drive human progress through empathy, creativity and design.

OUR VALUES

Our values are our guiding light, and the conscience for our work, and our people. We’re looking for people who share this way of being - you don’t need to be convinced of it, you just get it:

+ ZOOM OUT

We are curious about the world, designing systems and connections that enable people to move more freely.

+ AMPLIFY OTHERS’ VOICES

We are inspired by the people around us, bringing their unique stories to the forefront of our designs.

+ PUSH THE EDGE

We provoke new ways of thinking about tomorrow’s toughest design challenges, while grounded in what’s possible.

+ GET SCRAPPY

We build in the open, rigorously testing, iterating and evolving our ideas with others.

+ BRIDGE THE GAP

We radically collaborate across teams, geographies, and philosophies, uncovering new insights to tomorrow’s problems.

+ WILD CARD

Our strength comes from bringing our whole selves to the community—from introspective to playful or quirky. What will you bring?

BRING YOUR T

We don’t hire “Design Thinkers.” We hire T-people. You:

+ Have deep expertise in a craft

+ Are comfortable working in relatively flat and dynamic teams

+ Are passionate to work on ambiguous and complex future challenges

+ Have a collaborative and empathetic mindset to solve problems with teams across Ford

Alongside everyone’s role as a designer of world class design content, you will also be expected to contribute to a range of communities to maintain our creative culture. We call these Community Hats.

They can range from stewarding the lab, leading a workshop, mentoring others, contributing to publications, hosting a tour with executives, bringing your maker skills to build prototypes, or leading your craft in a global community of like-minded designers.

These global communities will ensure that we stay connected across the organization, and constantly push the impact of what we do. They can act as additional areas of responsibility, helping to push careers in different directions.

We have four global labs: Palo Alto, Detroit, London and Shanghai.

You’ll be part of a growing organization in the heart of Ford’s Product Development Center to drive innovation from the inside out.

WORKING AT FORD

The distance between imagination and ... creation. It can be measured in years of innovation, or in moments of brilliance. When you join the Ford team discover all the benefits, rewards and development opportunities you’d expect from a diverse global leader. You’ll become part of a team that is already leading the way, with ingenious solutions and attainable products – and it is always ready to go further.

Ford is committed to diversity and equality of opportunity for all and is opposed to any form of less favourable treatment or harassment on the grounds of gender, marital status, civil partnership status, parental status, race, ethnic origin, colour, nationality, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, religion/belief, gender reassignment and gender identity, age and those with caring responsibilities.