Senior Visual Designers / Art directors

Want to contribute to an award-winning portfolio of global leading brands such as Bulgari, Vogue, Squarespace, Virgin, Sony and many more? Do you think a great design starts with a solid concept? Do you believe that the devil is in the details?

Then look no further: Hanzo Studio is looking for Senior Visual Designers / Art directors to join our family or freelancers to collaborate in projects for a variety of industries such as travel, fashion, healthcare or banking.

We are looking for creative graphic designers with a taste for slick typography, minimalistic design, and a solid portfolio of digital design and branding cases. 

What about us?

Hanzo is a Strategic Design and Engineering agency with an uncompromised commitment to quality and the generation of true value. For the last 12 years, we have partnered with some of the world's leading organizations to help them strategize, design, develop, launch and grow their digitally-enabled brands and products.

And even though we have offices in Barcelona and Madrid, our distributed team works from various locations around the globe, gaining you access to the best possible talent, wherever you are.

Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
May 05, 2021
