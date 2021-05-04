Job Details

About The Job

We’re looking for an experienced UX/product designer to take on end-to-end design of the Jibble web and mobile product experience.

You will be responsible for translating business objectives into product concepts by iterating and optimising UI designs while maintaining a consistent and user-friendly experience across our apps on both mobile and web platforms.

Continuous learning and applying new and emerging design methodologies make this an exciting opportunity for you to expand and deepen your skills on the job.

You should have a passion for finding solutions that allow customers to intuitively use our products. The ideal candidate will be skilled at each stage of the design process while remaining focused on the needs of the customer.

You will report to a senior product designer and work closely with cross-functional team members in a product team of 33 people from 10 different countries, operating in bi-weekly sprints with daily stand-ups.

Who we are looking for:

4+ years of proven experience as a product designer in a tech startup / scale-up

3+ years of proven experience of working in a cross-functional team of developers, product managers and testers

Proven experience in all stages of the design process: conceptualisation, prototyping, interaction design, developer handoff

Experience in complex UX/UI design and end-to-end processes in B2B SaaS and/or B2C projects

Efficient use of Figma prototyping tools and design libraries

Excellent English communication and presentation skills with an open, growth-oriented mindset

Candidate must possess at least a Bachelor Degree in Design, Information Technology or a related field

Your responsibilities will include:

Iterating and optimising UI designs quickly while maintaining a consistent and user-friendly experience across mobile and desktop platforms

Zooming out to product concepts and zooming in to design details while wireframing, prototyping, and reusing components from a design library

Communicating and storytelling to present your work and articulate design rationale for efficient design implementation

Working closely with the team (product managers, developers and other stakeholders) to understand user research and turn limited information into problem-solving decisions in the B2B space

Facilitating brainstorming and pair design sessions to collaborate cross-functionally from design concepts to UI

Tracking the usage and verifying the impact of your design in the hands of users

Benefits and Perks:

Competitive salary package

Fully remote work environment

Flexible working hours

Flexible annual leave policy

Annual product team meetups

Personal development budget

Annual device reimbursement budget

Our tools: