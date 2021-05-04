Job Details

WEBTOON is a world leader in digital entertainment with over 75 million unique monthly readers. We are a rapidly growing digital entertainment company and storytelling platform with users and creators from all over the world. Every day we come ready to learn, contribute, and get excited about the opportunity to work alongside people of different backgrounds and work styles.

We are looking for an exceptional Senior Motion Designer to join WEBTOON’s growing Creative team. The right candidate can create relevant and breakthrough animated content to promote our series and characters across the world. This unique opportunity offers the chance to work closely with the US Advertising, Social, and Content teams as well as our partners in Asia, Europe, and Latin America. This is a role with high autonomy—you will work directly with the Creative Director animating trailers and advertising content from start to finish. This role combines concept development and production in a fast-paced environment. This will be someone who possesses superior animation, design and typography skills, and can work alone or inspire and brief others to bring a bold vision to life.

What You’ll Do

Work with the Creative Director to create visuals and motion for trailers and advertisements across social and digital advertising channels to drive WEBTOON user acquisition and retention.

This is a hands-on role. You will be owning many projects from production to delivery. On other projects, you will work as part of a larger team of copywriters and designers.

Use your superior animation and directorial skills to raise the bar on motion and video work at WEBTOON.

Elevate WEBTOON’s characters and series by creating breakthrough visual treatments that are culturally relevant, on-trend, and resonate with target audiences.

Work with Creatives and Campaign Managers to distill creative learnings and apply them to future creative campaigns.

Understand digital ad products and placements and make channel-specific visuals that embody best practices for each platform.

Stay on top of regional industry/advertising trends, as well as WEBTOON fan culture.

Mentor junior designers and motion designers with empathy, experience, and inspiration.

Work with the Project Manager so that deliverables and deadlines are met within budget.

Who You Are

You have 5+ years of professional experience in a creative agency, production company, or In-house creative team directing and animating multi-channel campaigns.

You are an After Effects Master with proficiency in other Adobe Suite products (Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere) and other professional VFX or animation software.

You are a self-starter who equally enjoys working with minimal supervision as well as collaborating closely with teammates and business partners.

You are passionate about comics, gaming, WEBTOON, animation, entertainment or all of the above!

As a plus, you have video production and/or video editing experience as well.

You are action-oriented and adaptable to changes in priorities or schedule.

You have a proven record of bringing your and others’ ideas to life in motion and film.

You’re a good teammate who communicates effectively, brings positive vibes and makes creative from the heart—not the ego.



