Job Details

Overview

We are searching for a highly skilled and thoughtful Product Designer to create and design user-friendly interfaces that allow our customers to easily navigate our platform and maximize their ROI. As our Product Designer, you will create and iterate designs and mockups of the user flow and create a visual framework and work with Engineering to bring your designs to life. You will also conduct user research to understand how customers are using the product, understand competitive products and help build a more intuitive product. You will help guide the decisions of the product team and work hand-in-hand with the Product to develop Product principles. You will have the opportunity to work with customers, create the design direction for GRIN, and see your work go live on a regular basis. Your overall job is to provide great in-app user experiences. You will also be able to provide a portfolio of your work and speak to design decisions you made and why.

GRIN is the #1 influencer marketing software solution in the world. Focused on providing authenticity at scale, GRIN helps brands manage thousands of direct influencer relationships at a time, cutting out the “middleman” seen in legacy influencer networks. Advanced tools such as the world's largest database of influencers, automated email outreach and follow-up, campaign management, the industry’s leading influencer CRM, and deep analytics with sales tracking, power the influencer marketing programs of the fastest-growing consumer brands in the world.

GRIN is headquartered in Sacramento, CA, yet has a “Remote First” work policy, meaning remote, or work from home, is the default. Therefore this position is open to anyone in the United States who can work Sacramento core business hours. We will give preference to candidates on Pacific Standard Time. When it is safe to do so, we will get together as a team on a quarterly basis, so in these situations you are required to come into the office.

Responsibilities

Essential Functions:

Work with Product and Engineering to design simple, elegant, beautiful user experiences and workflow interactions that our customers love using.

Conduct user research, user testing and usability testing to design and help build a more intuitive product.

Run cross-functional concept sessions and incorporate feedback from internal teams.

Execute on flow charts/maps, wireframes, UI components, design patterns, interactive prototypes and high fidelity mockups.

Rapidly prototype, provide multiple options and clearly articulate UX/UI tradeoffs.

Working in Sketch and InVision while communicating your design thought process.

Qualifications

Experience:

4+ years of experience in UX/UI Design

Portfolio of UX-focused work samples for enterprise web and mobile applications

Strong interaction design skills and a solid understanding of user-centered design principles/standards and design patterns

Strong visual design skills and a solid understanding of responsive web app design.

Excellent analytical skills

Experience with data visualization

Exceptional ability to communicate complex concepts clearly across different audiences

Ability to work across organizational boundaries and independently to define, prioritize and manage work to meet project timelines in a fast-paced environment

Self-motivated, disciplined, passionate, curious, creative, team player, humble

Prior SaaS experience preferred

JavaScript experience is a plus

Benefits:

Competitive salary

16 days of PTO + 10 Sick Days + paid holidays

Medical, Dental and Vision insurance

401(k) program

Paid Parental Leave

Career Development reimbursement

Home Office set up

Employee Stock Option Program

Career path opportunities in a great startup environment

Tons of growth opportunity



