Product Designer, UI / UX

Job Details

About Slate

Slate is a web and mobile product used by some of the top brands in the world to create branded social content in real-time. We have customers from the NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, EPL as well as some of the largest media, beauty and entertainment brands in the world.

We are a young company that consists of a small, dedicated, team distributed across the globe. Slate is backed by great investors including Titletown Tech (associated with the Green Bay Packers) and WISE ventures (associated with the Minnesota Vikings).

We have ambitious plans to grow the company and have been working on exciting new developments that will shape how our brand and products will look in the future. And this is where you fit in!

About the Role

We’re looking for our first Product Designer to join the team to work alongside our founders and engineers as we evolve our powerful and intuitive web and mobile products. For this role you will be expected to roll up your sleeves and contribute from end-to-end. From research and brainstorming to creating design briefs, user flows, wireframes, prototypes, final designs, and beyond. You will have a role in every step of the design process.

As the first design hire (up to this point all design has been done by the founders), this role provides a unique opportunity to lead the much of our design process and be a part of building our product team from the ground up. In this role, you will be expected to wear many hats at times and contribute in different areas of design. You’ll play a key role in roadmapping, feature design, and the quality of our products, and your work will impact both user and business goals.

Being a part of a small, focused team, you will be working closely with our co-founding team including Yury, our CTO (based in Sofia Bulgaria), Michael, our CEO / Head of Product (based in NYC) as well as other co-founders and engineers.

Please no agencies or recruiters. Contact from agencies and recruiters will be ignored

Your Responsibilities will Include

Design intuitive, human-centric flows and experiences on web, iOS, and Android.

Collaborate closely with our founding team, engineers, as well as other designers as they are added.

Contribute to high-level strategic decisions with the product and executive teams.

Build empathy for our customers. Understand their wants and needs and help build the vision for how to improve our experience across all devices.

Assist in establishing design guidelines, best practices, processes and standards of quality in all design work.

Execute UX and UI designs of new features on our web and mobile products.

Skills And Qualifications

5+ years of experience shipping digital products that customers love.

You have a strong portfolio showcasing your UX design process and visual design skills.

You facilitate and foster a user first design approach.

Fluency in commonly used design software and related tools (Sketch or Figma, Adobe CS, etc.)

A team player who is willing and happy to help.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Strong UI and UX experience is required. Saas product design highly desired

Mobile design experience required.

Ability to execute every step of the design process including design briefs, information architecture, wire-frames, prototypes and final UI designs.

Fluency in English

Bonus Points

Experience with helping set product strategy through methods like design sprints, quarterly or yearly planning, and team brainstorms.

Experience setting a vision for a product experience.

Experience project managing design projects is a bonus.

Bonus points if you can contribute as a graphic design resource when needed!

Experience and familiarity with social media on a professional level is a huge bonus!

The Perks

Fully remote

Flexible PTO policy

Health Insurance Benefits

401(k) options

Equity

Salary and equity TBD based on experience.