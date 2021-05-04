Job Details
Senior Interaction Designer
Overview
- In this role you will serve as the primary design leader responsible for overall design strategy of an existing product as well as an individual contributor who delivers designs for implementation; you will work on the entire design process, from concepting to design audits during delivery to post implementation evaluation of design
- As a design leader, you will look for ways to improve collaboration and delivery efficiency across the project team as it relates to design (e.g., design systems, better hand offs to engineering etc.)
Roles & Responsibilities
- Participate in requirements gathering, working with business analysts & end users at the earliest stages of requirements gathering to determine user needs and to identify design issues of new feature requests.
- Develop solutions that will translate complex business requirements into user-friendly solutions.
- Design mockups and prototypes that clearly communicate design ideas and solutions to present to internal and external stakeholders
- Create specifications and asses to hand off to Business Analysts, Front-End Engineer and Software Engineers as guides to implementation.
- Review implemented designs and communicate changes to team members.
- Experienced Interaction Designer - You have worked for at least 4 years in UI/UX Design and have a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field. A strong portfolio demonstrating relevant experience and deliverables that focuses on software design is required with your submission.
- Responsive Design - You are well versed in “mobile first” responsive design patterns. You have designed interfaces that scale seamlessly between mobile browser, native mobile app, and desktop browser.
- User Centered - You have attention to detail and focus on simplicity. You always seek to make the user’s experience as frictionless as possible.
- Web Application Oriented - Your design experience is with interfaces for web applications that offer complex interactions in service of complex business logic. Your interfaces aren’t just pretty but are used to accomplish complex tasks. We aren’t looking for web designers who primarily work on advertising, branding, and social media campaigns - we are looking for interface designers who can read a specification, chat with a business analyst and nail the complex logic expressed in UX.
- Agile - In this role, you will be the primary designer working within an agile development team that delivers work in defined pieces/sets. We bite off small chunks of work, define them to the best of our ability, and constantly iterate with the client to refine our understanding of what they want. We are constantly refining our processes in order to achieve extremely ambitious delivery schedules.
- Highly Analytical - You understand how a specification written in the plain language of the client/end-user should be broken down into well-designed user interface elements. You are able to analyze our existing designs in order to create designs for new features that fit well with the existing application.
- Highly Creative - You will bring fresh ideas that work within and push the constraints of our existing applications to maximize the quality of the user experience.
- Organized and Detail Oriented - You can keep track of several threads at once, without losing the details. You notice edge cases, documented or otherwise, and proactively address them. You are self-managing.
- Passionate About User Experience - You read UX, UI, and design blogs, articles, books, etc. to learn more about your craft. You want to improve your own skills and your team’s design process. You try new approaches and tools when doing so will help the team improve its output.
Qualifications
- The Senior Interaction Designer must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Product Design, Graphic and Visual Arts, Service Design, Interaction Design, Information Science, Industrial Design, Computer Science, or any other degree in a functional field.
- 4+ years of work experience in an interaction design role - designing for mobile and web
- Experience with design for accessibility
- Mastery of Sketch, InVision or other applications used for screen design and prototyping
- A strong portfolio that showcases your knowledge of design principles and information architecture, interaction design, and visual design skills across multiple platforms and form-factors
- Ability to guide, educate, and work with clients to design user experiences and interactions that successfully meet project needs
- Proficiency designing for responsive web, native iOS, and native Android platforms
- Strong understanding of usability and user centered design practices
- Passion for emerging technologies and hunger to innovate
- Strong critical thinking skills and ability to clearly articulate complex ideas
- Excellent verbal & written communication
- Presenting to a Client
- Time management
- Discipline
- Collaborative—can work in cross-functional teams
- Detail-oriented, down to the pixel
- High energy, positive attitude
Additional Skills
These qualifications are desirable but not required.
- Experience with Educational Technology - Our company focuses on developing custom applications with an educational technology focus (Learning Management Systems) for the K-12, higher education, and professional markets. If you have experience with designing interfaces relating to this field, please highlight them in your portfolio.