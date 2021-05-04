Job Details

Lonsdale Enterprises is in search for a Senior Designer to come on board full-time and work with its related entities; including but not limited to: Lonsdale Enterprises, The American Optimist, and Cicero Institute.

The hire will have the opportunity to work closely with Joe Lonsdale and some of the country’s leading entrepreneurs and investors.

This is a full-time Job central to Austin, Texas and will require frequent in-person, face-to-face time with leaders in the organizations. Therefore, ideal candidates must be local to Austin or willing to relocate.

It is an exciting but extremely disciplined environment. Our group approaches projects with entrepreneurial energy and has access to a top network of leaders in the public and private sectors. We have a distinctive ability to accomplish policy reforms in a way that many policy organizations do not, and we have the unique ability to broadcast our message to millions.

As a Senior Designer, we are looking for a candidate who can synthesize and materialize the greater messaging and vision of Lonsdale Enterprises into hyper-focused web and marketing assets, to include leading the design and building of multiple websites.

Responsibilities include:

Leading brand design, development and maintenance across all of our projects - Cicero Institute, American Optimist, and more

Leading creative development for communicating ideas in graphic formats, whether in images, infographics, etc.

Creating print and digital artifacts

Designing, building, and maintaining multiple websites

Managing print and digital asset storage

Sourcing, hiring, and managing secondary contractors as necessary for the completion of organization priorities.



