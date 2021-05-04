Job Details

Senior Web Designer

Location: St. Louis or Chicago

Position Summary

As a senior designer, you are responsible for conducting conceptual exploration, establishing design direction and ensuring successful implementation of design solutions for specific assignments. You will push the creative envelope for each client while meeting project needs and requirements.

As a team lead, you will partner with other designers and account managers to streamline methods and processes. You will play an integral role in the design to development hand-off process — reviewing UX functionality, offering feedback to the design team, providing estimates, and reviewing client work outside of your own clients. You will have a full understanding of all current projects and their scope of work. In this client-facing role, you will lead by example while providing support and guidance to other team members.

Time Allocation

· Sr. Web Designer - 75%

· Web Design Team Lead - 25%

Sr. Designer Responsibilities

· Contribute to establishing the design vision for assignments

· Develop simple solutions to complex problems

· Build out design comps to pixel-perfect accuracy

· Create structured, well-organized design files

· Inspect final designs and troubleshoot other

· Exhibit an in-depth knowledge of design principles

· Stay abreast of trends and technology and propose new tools and methods to the team that can aide in client deliverables

· Maintain a high-quality level for work produced, with the personal goal of consistently delivering the best quality of work

Design Team Lead Responsibilities

· Participate in design reviews and provide feedback to other team members

· Provide guidance and final decisions to both the design and development teams

· Join discovery calls with current and potential clients when needed

· Participate in scoping and planning work

· Review meeting notes, functional requirements, and hand-off documentation

· Attend weekly project syncs to maintain a full understanding of each new project and projects currently in the pipeline

· Demonstrate a growing ability to analyze problems, anticipate consequences, and eliminate obstacles to successfully complete assignments

· Be available during off hours for emergencies and pertinent questions when needed

· Nurture a culture of inclusivity and transparency

Core Competencies

· Initiative: You are curious and embrace continuous learning and application of new design trends and best practices for modern web design.

· Attention to detail: You ensure flawless and functional design for every project.

· Collaboration: You can work alongside developers to uphold the original design goals and provide direct feedback if changes are required to improve functionality. You value being a key member of an intelligent, multidisciplinary team.

· Time management: You respect the assigned time parameters so as not to delay project presentation. If certain circumstances prevent the team from meeting a deadline, you can provide the client with written rationale in a timely manner.

· Communication: You are concise and direct. You have strong presentation skills and can clearly communicate your work to clients.

Required Qualifications

· Strong hands-on keyboard experience with industry tools such as Adobe Creative Cloud, Figma, Sketch, and Google Web Designer, InVision

· Experience building desktop and mobile websites in a responsive framework

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills

· Proven design, color and typographic skills

· Experience collaborating with a development team

· Extremely strong attention to detail when it comes to both copy and design

· Previous experience working with a team

If you have experience with interactive design, and/or think Batman is better than Superman, you’re an excellent fit for our team

This lead role calls for an increased level of commitment. It will require you to work smarter — not harder — and will be supported by the leadership team in every way possible. If you are a creative thinker, resourceful problem solver, and never one to shy away from a challenge, then you're the talent we're looking for.

If you think this position at Brado is right for you:

Visit our website at www.brado.net, tell us a little about yourself.