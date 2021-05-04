Job Details

Description

Movies, TV, streaming, brand/marketing, and more. 5th Kind creates software solutions that bring the joy of collaboration to our creative partners. With long-term clients like Marvel, Universal, Riot Games, WB, and others you'll have one of the coolest jobs around. Come join this long-time profitable company, recently VC-funded and experiencing massive growth, and make a big impact.

We’re looking for people who are driven by collaborative and creative environments to build simple, innovative, and beautifully designed products that customers love to use. As a designer at 5th Kind, you’ll be responsible for reimagining how work gets done by empowering our clients to quickly move through complicated production workflows and ship their work. As the lead product designer supporting our development teams, you’ll tackle multi-platform design problems, create innovative solutions, and drive a visible and high-impact roadmap. Our small-but-mighty company would give you the high exposure and recognition you're looking for. This is an excellent opportunity for a designer who enjoys big, complicated challenges to work at multiple altitudes – from defining a new category in the workplace to designing innovative micro-interactions.

Requirements

What You’ll Achieve

Own and lead the end-to-end design process of net new features and iterations of an award-winning product

Work through product problems from discovery and definition to shipping features to our customers

Be actively involved in defining the vision and strategy for design by defining your program’s goals, success metrics, roadmap, and sprint commitments

Influence the direction of your program by identifying and defining new feature opportunities

Collaborate across teams to drive quality, consistency, and innovation in the product

Deliver high-quality, polished, delightful, and easy-to-use design -- thinking in terms of design systems, not just screens

Design and prototype multiple ideas quickly, and connect regularly with customers to validate product directions

Partner closely with engineers as they build and ship solutions

Experience career growth and personal development





About You

You have experience taking a powerful, complicated SaaS product and making it accessible and enjoyable. And, you can show us and tell us about it.

You can think through multiple workflows and convert those into delightfully intuitive interactions. Defining empathetic workflow designs around VFX, film shoots, marketing, approvals, and live collaboration on files gets you excited.

We operate in web browsers, on native mobile, and on Apple TV. As your team grows, you will have the opportunity to spread out this work. But in the short term, you're ready to roll up your sleeves and operate in all of these spaces.

Ideally, you've got experience doing some user research, you can tap into your analytical side when thinking through data problems or interpreting usage data, and above all you thrive in the challenges, fun, and visibility of a high-growth company.

We know you have superpowers, so come join us in bringing superheroes to screens globally!





Job Type: Full-time, Remote (PST Hours)





Benefits

As a full-time employee, you are eligible for company benefits such as company-subsidized health, dental, and vision insurance, FSA and commuter benefits programs, a 401K (non-matching at the present time), 1 week paid sick leave and 2 weeks paid vacation accrued hourly, and a week of paid vacation between Christmas and New Year granted as workload allows. Remote work and work from home schedules are offered.





Equal Opportunity Employer

5th Kind is committed to creating a diverse work environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. 5th Kind does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, gender identity, religion, sexual orientation, age, disability, parental status, veteran status, or any other protected status under applicable laws. We encourage individuals of all backgrounds to apply. If you are a qualified candidate with a disability, please email us at info@5thkind.com if you require a reasonable accommodation to complete this application.