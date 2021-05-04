Job Details

Capacity Interactive (CI), a digital marketing consulting firm serving arts and culture organizations, is looking for a Manager, Graphic Design & Brand Strategy.

About CI:

We believe that the arts are an essential part of society and are vital to the strength of our communities. As the premier digital marketing consulting firm for culture and the arts, CI helps the arts flourish by partnering with the country’s leading cultural institutions to help them build audiences, engage community, and market smarter. Our client portfolio includes organizations across all genres, including Apollo Theater, Boston Ballet, Denver Art Museum, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and The Public Theater. Annually, we host Digital Marketing Boot Camp for the Arts, the country’s leading digital marketing conference for the arts.

CI is committed to becoming an anti-racist organization. You can read more about our commitments and areas of progress in our latest blog post.

About The Role:

CI’s Manager, Graphic Design & Brand Strategy highly-experienced graphic designer and brand strategist. In this role, your creative problem-solving seamlessly integrates digital marketing principles and arts industry knowledge into every aspect of your design work—from content ideation and strategy to delegation and execution. Egoless collaboration and fearless pivoting are crucial in creating and maintaining a positive, creative, and inspiring environment for their team and colleagues. This role works on the Marketing & Content team, reports to the Director of Marketing & Content, and involves co-managing CI’s Senior Graphic Designer.

Key Responsibilities:

In-House Graphic Design Work

Collaborates and partners with the Director of Marketing & Content and Senior Graphic Designer to strategically and thoughtfully market CI. This partnership includes conceptualizing and executing daily/weekly/monthly/yearly digital content and initiatives.

Spearheads creative directions and brand systems for large, lead-generating, and revenue-generating projects (ex: Boot Camp, CI to Eye Live!, Performing Arts Ticket Buyer Media Usage Study, Arts Industry Digital Marketing Benchmark Study, and other one-off initiatives).

Takes full ownership over CI’s brand and knows that brands are living, breathing systems. You will deeply understand how the brand is used across different digital touchpoints, iteratively maintain brand guidelines and internal/external-facing branded documents, and strategically expand/challenge the brand as necessary.

Considers CI’s brand promise (market smarter, build audiences, and engage community) when improving social content and impacting change in new, relevant, and varied ways on our social channels: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Cultivates and maintains cohesive relationships with internal and external stakeholders by anticipating needs, expressing empathy, exhibiting expert third-level listening, and creating expert design systems and solutions.

Updates, maintains, and iteratively optimizes marketing emails, Microsoft templates, and CI’s website to focus on excellent design and usability.

Keeps a pulse on the landscape of design trends, best practices, and innovations.

Leadership

Creates a safe environment for the Senior Graphic Designer to discuss broad design concepts while also encouraging and cultivating technical skills and expertise.

Approaches feedback for Senior Graphic Designer, peers, and colleagues through the lens of radical candor—caring personally and challenging directly.

Partners with the Director of Marketing and Content to successfully identify new opportunities for Senior Graphic Designer’s growth via experimentation, interests, and innovation.

Client Work

Identifies, highlights, and leverages the strengths and weaknesses of a client’s brand to create opportunities for improved engagement and campaign outcomes.

Works to deepen and evolve client social content and display ad creation relationships to a peer-to-peer level through steadfast trust and reliability.

Navigates complex situations and client’s organizational change with a sense of calm, clarity, and grace.

Boot Camp

Collaborates with the President, Director of Marketing and Content, and Senior Graphic Designer on the year’s conference theme, visual aesthetic, brand system, and design strategy.

Works with Senior Graphic Designer on asset creation for digital (and print) collateral to be used pre-conference and at the event (ex: website updates, digital streaming platform, social media, email, etc.)

Platform Proficiencies:

Power User: Adobe Creative Cloud (Illustrator, Photoshop, AfterEffects, Premiere Pro)

Advanced/Intermediate: Microsoft Word (templates and paragraph styles), Microsoft PowerPoint (templates and master slides), Google Docs, Google Sheets

Novice (or better): HubSpot, Wordpress, AirTable, Google Data Studio, Google Optimize, Google Analytics

Bonus: HTML, CSS, FileZilla

Compensation:

The salary range for this position is $68,000-$72,000 annually.

Benefits:

In addition to working with enthusiastic and curious people who are passionate about the future of the arts, you'll receive the following benefits:

Paid Time Off:

Four weeks paid vacation, including a minimum of 14 paid holidays

Flexible holiday policy to exchange a company holiday for one of your choosing

Minimum of 6 weeks fully paid parental leave

Guaranteed half-day Fridays over the summer and other seasons (when possible)

Company matched 401(k) plan (immediate access to 4% matched at 100%)

$80/month home office reimbursement

Competitive health, dental, and vision benefits (CI partially covers monthly premiums, and zero-deductible plans are available)

Pre-tax commuter benefits

Training and professional development

Four-week Capacity Interactive University Training + Onboarding

Weekly internal education events

Flexible work location (anywhere in the United States)

Application + Hiring Process:

Interested applicants should submit a resume, a link to an online portfolio, and an expression of interest. This must be formatted as a PDF, but you can approach the document as creatively as you would like. Your expression of interest should address (in 1000 words or less) the following:

Tell us briefly where you are from and what you’re looking for in a professional creative environment.

Where do you look for design inspiration?

Tell us briefly what piqued your interest in doing in-house creative work for a digital marketing company that works on behalf of arts and cultural organizations.

What single lesson have you learned about yourself as a designer/creative that you will bring with you to Capacity Interactive?

Capacity Interactive has 7 Values that guide everything we do—from how we hire to how we work with our clients. Pick one attribute and explain how it applies to you.

Please upload your PDF in the “cover letter” field, in the application link. If your PDF is too large, please upload it to a cloud service and upload a PDF that includes the link in the “cover letter” field.

Molly Shoemaker, Manager of People Operations, will initially review each application. Phone interviews with the Manager of People Operations and a member of our internal Hiring Committee will commence on a rolling basis beginning Monday, May 10, 2021. The Manager of People Operations will recommend applicants for additional Zoom interviews with the other stakeholders in the hiring process beginning in Mid-May.

This position will remain open until filled, with a target start date of Early June. Applicants must be authorized to work for ANY employer in the US. We are unable to sponsor or take over sponsorship of employment Visas at this time.



