Creative Marketing and Community Manager

Job Details

WhereIsMyTransport is a globally distributed scale-up revolutionising the way public transport information from emerging-market megacities can be accessed and understood. Using geospatial data collection, we untangle the mysteries of dynamic public transport networks - knowledge which, when shared, improves understanding and creates a more equitable society. We’re experts in our field - that’s why we’re backed by some of the world’s most renowned mobility technology investors, including Google and Toyota Tsusho.

We’re hiring our first Creative Marketing & Community Manager in Lima to define and deliver relevant and appealing digital marketing campaigns that are targeted towards our mobile app users in Lima. In this role you’ll be responsible for both content creation for our marketing activities, as well as community management across our social media platforms. Our whole team works remotely, and you will too, but you’ll need to be based in Lima so that you can leverage your insider knowledge of the happenings in the city to create highly localized content.

In the first six months your success in this role will be defined by the following:

You’ve worked to define the tone of voice for our mobile product in Lima and we are tailoring our marketing materials in line with brand identity. You’ve helped to grow our community from the ground up, and we have seen numbers increase consistently. We are refining our campaigns based on insights and increasing our engagement rate week on week.

What you will do:

Implement the digital marketing strategy that has been set with our Regional Marketing Manager. This includes writing localised content yourself, and working with a designer to develop visual marketing materials.

Manage all Social Media for our mobile app, publishing according to an agreed schedule.

Partner with our Customer Support Operator to monitor and respond to customer feedback on social media platforms, making sure responses are in line with our agreed tone of voice.

Do some hands-on field marketing yourself, distributing marketing materials and advocating for the use of our product.

Research trends and undertake competitor analysis to make sure our campaigns are cutting edge and in line with what our users will find most appealing.

Constantly iterate on how we are marketing our app locally, monitoring the success of past campaigns and updating future activities based on what we know works.

Required skills and knowledge

You enjoy autonomy and have the insight, creativity, and communication skills needed to understand, refine, and deliver on marketing briefs. To be successful in this role, you will have the following skills and experience:

Experience with Digital Marketing and advertising across a variety of different brands.

Knowledge of using research and data to build/iterate on campaigns

Experience with community management and Social Media management

Mid-level of knowledge on Facebook Ads and Google Adwords

Excellent creative writing ability (in Spanish)

Knowledge of Lima’s culture and how to localise content for a Lima audience

Strong written and spoken English

While not required, past marketing or community management experience for mobile applications specifically will be an added advantage

Interested?

We'd love to hear from you!

Apply by sending us your resumé and include your portfolio or books so that we can see your past work. You’re more than welcome to include a short note to tell us why this is the perfect next move for your career path.

To create inclusive products, our team must be as diverse as the public transport users in the regions where we work globally. We welcome all applications irrespective of - among the many things that make individuals unique - ethnicity, social background, religion, gender, age, disability, sexual orientation and national origin.