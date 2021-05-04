Job Details

Lead Designer

New York City, or remote

We're a rapidly growing startup, building software for real-time autonomous accounting and financial intelligence. Our proprietary AI and beautifully crafted UIs combine to give accountants and businesses capabilities they've never had before.

We were founded by three Norwegian entrepreneurs, and are fortunate to have some renowned investors and partners: Costanoa Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, and GGV Capital.

Our HQ is located in Manhattan, New York. Like most, we are all currently working remotely.

Our company is re-thinking how financial back-office automation and B2B spend works....a mind-meltingly large market. We're a talented, hard-driving team led by experienced entrepreneurs. If you’re an enthusiastic, detail-oriented, curious disruptor, come build with us, you’ll fit right in.

Role

The Product, Web, and Mobile teams build the beautiful UI/UX of our AI platform. We create software that thousands of accountants and finance departments use every day as their home.

The Vic.ai team is small and exceptional, and you’ll be plugging in to lead the Product Design function, while contributing to branding and marketing design. So you’ll need killer UX, a refined sense of design deriving from a graphic design background, and the ability to meld product and brand. This is a great opportunity for someone who likes to craft product + brand from the ground up!

What you’d do….

Own the Product Design function at Vic.ai . That means you inhabit the users’ flows even deeper than they do, then bring your 6+ years of accumulated expertise in UI/UX best practices to bear, creating next-gen product solutions that are as simple as possible but no simpler.

. That means you inhabit the users’ flows even deeper than they do, then bring your 6+ years of accumulated expertise in UI/UX best practices to bear, creating next-gen product solutions that are as simple as possible but no simpler. Contribute with branding and marketing design . We’ll eventually hire a Marketing Designer to focus on this. Until then, you’ll flex your branding muscles, moving the Vic.ai brand forward.

. We’ll eventually hire a Marketing Designer to focus on this. Until then, you’ll flex your branding muscles, moving the Vic.ai brand forward. Collaborate closely with a small and talented team of Engineers and Product Managers. We learn fast, we build fast, we stay low ego, we keep our eye on results.

You’ll report directly to our VP of Product, and serve as a strategic partner as we establish Design as a critical function of the business.

If you fit the following, you’ll love building with us….

You have 6+ years of Product Designer experience.

You have a graphic design background.

You feel totally comfortable shifting from explaining the logic of a user flow to conceiving branding and marketing material.

You’re an autodidact, reading blogs, research reports, UX breakdowns….you’re always learning, always improving.

When presenting a design, you can articulate all the little decisions you made that resulted in your highly-crafted finished product.

Interview process….

You’ll be challenged, solving a take-home product design problem that is very representative of the next-level craftsmanship we focus on! You’ll also collaborate live with the team on some smaller design problems. You’ll get to demonstrate all you've learned from 6+ years experience designing day-in and day-out.

Please note: If you are not 6+ years into your career as a Product Designer, with a graphic design background, and prepared to tackle the challenge, this opportunity is not for you (and that's ok!).

What we offer....

Competitive compensation package including 401K, health/vision/HSA benefits, generous PTO, and other perks.

The opportunity to work remotely, including workstation setup.

A team-focused culture. The team builds the product builds the business builds the team.



