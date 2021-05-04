UI Team Lead

Job Details

You’re an artist who wants to bring your expertise in combining functionality with sheer visual awesomeness to a range of new and ambitious game projects. You believe in teamwork and will guide and support the UI team as they deliver art that makes sense from the user’s point of view. And you take responsibility for your work, from the concept stage right up to the game’s release – and beyond. On every project, you can’t wait for users to get their hands (literally!) on your art.





In this role, you will:

Act as a resource of support, knowledge, and experience for the team.

Work productively with the team, offering guidance and acting as a role model with regards to your work ethic.

Produce and implement high quality (both technically and artistically) UI game art assets.

Communicate with other team leads (Art and other departments) to ensure the development process moves smoothly, all while creating high-quality products.

Plan the UI art production schedule to ensure that progress moves in line with the project schedule.

Contribute improvements to the asset creation/optimization pipeline.

Provide feedback and direction for external production.

Collaborate with the Art Directors and UX Designers to establish intuitive user experiences.





What we’re looking for

Good sense for production and the optimization of workflows.

Self-motivated and proactive working style.

Good leadership skills, with the ability to build and maintain effective relationships with people at all levels, both internally and externally.

Good communication and strong English language skills (both written and spoken).

Positive, make-it-happen, lead-by-example attitude.

Great attention to detail.

Strong talent for, foundation in, and understanding of light, color, shading, and style.





Your experience

5+ years of experience as a UI Artist, with a portfolio demonstrating expertise in user interface production.

Experience in leading a team, with a proven track record of at least two game titles where you worked as a team lead.

Knowledge of developing UI for mobile phones.

Proficiency using Adobe CC and Unity Editor, or a similar game engine.





What we offer

Employment relationship with Ekipa2 d.o.o. (a subsidiary of Outfit7) for an indefinite period of time, with a six-month probationary period.

Work in a friendly business environment.

Diverse work with exciting daily challenges, working as part of a young team in a fun, relaxed environment.

The opportunity for personal and professional development.

Participation in attractive projects.





Compensation

An attractive compensation package will be constructed, consisting of base salary and participation in a profit sharing scheme.



