Senior Marketing Designer

Joining GraphCMS means joining an innovative and passionate team working to build the most advanced content management system on the market. GraphCMS is trusted by over 40,000 teams delivering millions of digital experiences worldwide and is the strong content infrastructure that powers the applications of global brands like Unilever, Discovery and Shure.

GraphCMS offers a dynamic workplace where teams are encouraged to be creative when solving problems and are excited to continue their personal & professional development.

The Role

We are focused on bottom-up adoption with an enterprise offering, and most of our efforts on the marketing team are to empower developers to build their best with a modern stack. At GraphCMS you will be part of a vibrant community of enthusiasts ruthlessly dedicated to improving the end-user and developer experience when building with our product.

Design is an integral part of our continuously evolving product and brand. We see design as a competitive advantage and care deeply about it across the company, where design is a priority, not an afterthought.

As our first Marketing Designer, you’ll take on a critical role at GraphCMS and own the design for our marketing efforts. Reporting to the Lead Product Designer, you will work closely with the marketing and product teams.

Some of the things you will be working on include:

Taking complete ownership of the design of the Marketing Website, and keeping the end-user experience at the core of everything you do

Evolving and leading the design for GraphCMS’s website and other digital properties not limited to websites

Contributing to the design system and extending it to the marketing team

Working closely on other projects and disciplines such as Open Source References (websites, apps, etc.), Social Media assets (Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube), Product Marketing (Announcements, Emails, Releases, Landing Pages, etc.)

Helping improve the product documentation by creating design assets required by the Developer Relations team

Collaborating with the content team to create design assets for content pieces

Leading the design for community events, meetups and conferences

Taking an active role in the evolution of the company’s brand and design language

Collaborating with design, product, and marketing to create the best experiences for our audience through various digital design channels and collateral

Contribute to and evolve the design culture within the company and the outside world

Requirements

You have expertise in all facets of marketing design (UI, UX, art direction, UX copywriting)

You’re an individual contributor with a preference for working independently and taking ownership

You have 3+ years of experience working in a design role, preferably at high-growth startups that are developing SaaS products catered to a highly technical audience

You have a strong familiarity with creating compelling and understandable designs and graphics for highly technical and abstract concepts

You have a strong sense of design aesthetics and a liking for sophisticated design

You have a solid understanding of typography

You are a visual thinker and can translate your thoughts into visuals

You’re proficient with design and prototyping tools and have a good understanding of front-end frameworks (you don’t have to code but it helps in collaborating with developers)

You think in systems and can work with shared patterns and libraries

You have excellent organization and presentation skills that you use to communicate your ideas

You believe in a no-bullshit and no-ego work environment where you can speak your mind and be blunt but respectful

You have strong written and verbal communication skills and are proficient in English

Bonus Points for

You are familiar with Headless CMS and GraphQL

You have worked with a developer-focused company before and understand working with an API-led product

You can independently create videos and animations (SVG, Lottie, APNG, etc.)

You enjoy creating content. We want to foster an environment that encourages all of us to build up our personal profiles as well as create valuable content (on the company site, personal domains, social media, doesn’t matter) that lead towards greater information sharing. Be prepared to share ideas on contributions from the beginning, and the rest of the marketing team will do their best to help amplify that!

The Process

It is our intention to be transparent about the process we would follow for this position (although you could expect some alterations when necessary):

Casual intro call

First interview with Hiring Manager(s) - Design & Marketing

Case study/portfolio review

Collaborative exercise

Team interview

Offer

Life at GraphCMS

Our low-ego environment and “manager of one” work style gives colleagues the freedom to create their own success in a supportive and hands-off culture. We are a young team that is growing fast with plenty of room to take on responsibility and make a big impact.

We believe in a remote-first approach where everyone is encouraged to do their best from wherever they are, and work asynchronously with individual responsibility and accountability.

Our great workplace environment helps you to unfold your creativity

We offer competitive salaries based on experience

Flexible work hours and home office policy

Company tech to make sure you're at your best (Macbooks, monitors, docks, mice, you name it)

Learning and education budget

An international and friendly team spread across 9 countries, coming together once a year for our annual off-site

Enthusiastic startup culture

Great growth potential. A place where you can make your mark and advance your career

Support with visa and relocation to Berlin



