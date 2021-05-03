Product Designer

Job Details

We’re looking for a talented designer with engaging product experiences. Your portfolio is a testament to your empathy for users, your ability to balance the simple with the fun and robust, and your visual design sensibilities.

You should be comfortable iterating fast and communicating your ideas to both a technical and non-technical team. You should be fluent in Sketch, Photoshop, or similar tools to get your ideas across and be able to create clean, well-structured HTML5 and CSS to help bring them to life. JavaScript experience would be ideal.

Responsibilities:

See product features from the sketch phase through mockups and implementation

Create design and present to team

Conduct User Research Studies

Develop user scenarios, user flows, interaction models, wireframes, and prototypes to create the ideal user experience

User advocacy and design iterations driven by user testing

Participate in development scrum meetings

Evaluate and flesh out product specs prior to implementation

Collaborate daily with developers to translate designs into the final product

Work directly with Product, Development, and other stakeholders

Understanding of responsive design for different screen sizes

Requirements:

5+ years of professional experience designing digital products

You have an impressive portfolio showcasing consumer-oriented user experience product design

Your work reflects an understanding of both conceptual interaction design as well as visual design

You’ve already worked at a startup or have experience designing great products in a tight timeline.

You’ve got the ability and willingness to work quickly and take effective short-cuts to launch MVPs, and test hypotheses to inform further iterations

Mastery of process and visual design apps (Photoshop, Sketch, Figma, etc)

Experience creating web and app prototypes through the wireframes and visual designs

Nice to Have

Prior crypto or payments industry experience

Experience writing clean, production-ready HTML5, and CSS3 web applications

What we offer

Work with an extraordinary team of smart, fun, and highly motivated people

A competitive salary with comprehensive benefits and perks such as taking your pay in Bitcoin, home office allowance, fitness challenges, fun contests with cash awards, and generous time off, including a sabbatical and the ability to choose your own holidays.

Exciting, fast-growing tech company with a global presence -- awesome learning and growth opportunities

Solve complex problems and make an impact every day

A remote-first company, with the option to work in our office in the beautiful, walkable restaurant/shopping district Avalon



