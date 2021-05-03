UI/UX Designer/Developer - Cloud SFTP

Job Details

We're a bunch of engineers building a next-generation file transfer service, and we need another UI / UX expert. This is a combo position -- we want somebody that can put together a mad UI but also has the ability to actually build what they design. Old school, you know?

We've got clients from Adobe to Zillow, and everyone in between — check out www.exavault.com. We look to companies like Apple, Square, and Twitter, with great technology, great design, and simple, well-thought out feature sets. (And yes, we all use Macs.) We care about doing things right, creating a quality product, and building the best user experience possible. If you care about the same things, we want to talk.

You'll be working on our web app, our website, and a number of internal applications. Our app stack is a modern one -- we run react.js on the frontend and node.js on the backend. Your day-to-day will be working with our existing design and engineering team, which is about eight people. You'll collaborate with one other front-end developer, as well as with some very talented backend and DevOps engineers.

Requirements

First and foremost, you should have an excellent eye for design. You should know great web UI when you see it, and be able to explain why it's great (even if you didn't create it!).

You should have strong listening and ideation skills and be able to produce elegant mockups with multiple design directions to present to teams after discovering their needs.

You should be able to at least touch on the product management side of things -- discussing needs with users and designing solutions to fit their needs.

You should have a strong knowledge of HTML5/CSS, and ideally some of the modern frameworks like ReactMUI or TailwindsUI. You should be able to build out whatever you design.

JavaScript/React experience is not required, but certainly welcome.

Of course, we're looking for self-starters - candidates who can jump in quickly without a lot of direction, and learn by asking the right questions. Previous experience working in a startup is a plus too, although not required.

Finally, you should have a solid portfolio of web application design. We want to see that you've built great web interfaces before, not just great websites.

ExaVault Offers...

For our full-time employees, we offer:

A competitive salary.

Fully paid Health, Dental & Vision coverage. We offer United Healthcare's 'Gold' level plans, which is a premium plan (US Candidates Only).

401K w/ 4% employer match (US Candidates Only).

Paid company trips. Last year we went to Sydney, Australia, and Athens, Greece. The year before that we went to Barcelona, Spain.

Two weeks of vacation per year, plus the ‘Christmas Shutdown’ (below).

Christmas Shutdown – Except for ‘keeping the lights on’ operational duties, the company shuts down (with full pay) for the week between Christmas and New Years.

Up to ten paid holidays.

Flexible work arrangements. As long as you’re available throughout the business day, we’re flexible about how/when/where you work.

A $2000/year ‘office outfitting credit’. This may be saved up to three years and can be used for new equipment for your workspace.

Education reimbursement. We'll pay for the classes and conferences you want to take.

Workplace Flexibility

ExaVault is headquartered in San Ramon, CA. We've been remote since before it was cool, and have employees throughout the US, Europe & Asia. Take a look at your potential future teammates on our about us page. Some of us work from home, some from co-working spaces, and some from coffee shops or other locations. You should have a quiet, professional, distraction-free workspace (either at home or elsewhere) from which to work; we'll pay for a membership to a co-working space if you'd like.

A note on applying from David, the CEO

Online job postings are a little bit like online dating sites. There are thousands of people out there, all with great skills. There are also thousands of jobs, all great opportunities. We need to find the one person who's the right fit for us... the right skills, the right mindset... somebody who will fit into our culture. You (hopefully) need to find the one job that's right for you: something where you're as excited to go to work on the 1000th day as you are on the 1st day.

So how do we meet each other? The signal-to-noise ratio on the Internet is low. This is probably the 100th job post you've looked at, and we get hundreds of candidates every time we put up a listing like this. I have a proposal:

I've tried to share a lot about our company and our culture in this post, and on our website, and elsewhere. Do a little homework on us. After that, if this job really, truly excites you, and you think you'd be great at it, tell me why in your cover letter. I don't need to know that you worked at 'ACME, Inc.' for ten years -- I can get that from your resume. And I don't need to know that you're 'professional, responsive and detail-oriented'. Everybody says that. I'm reading every submission personally, and what I really need to know is who you are, what you can do, and why you think this would be awesome.

You should apply using the button on this page, but if you have questions about the job or just want to make an extra pitch for yourself, my email is david.ordal@exavault.com

I'm a real person, and you are too. Let's start there.