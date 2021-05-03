Brand ID / Illustration / Landing page

All Jobs
We are creating a decentralised crypto education portal.

Our aim is help everyday users navigate the "maze" of crypto decentralised finance "DeFi".

Brief

Character illustration

Used for avatars on:

  • Twitter
  • Landing page
  • Favicon

Wordmark

  • Logo
  • Logo + Wordmark

Colour palette / Typography:

  • Sutiable for Dark/Light themes
  • Suitable of large prose
  • Suitable of smal text (think financial charts)
  • Suitable for various graphs.
  • Sutibale for lots of charting infomation

Landing Page

  • Hero copy
  • Newletter signup form
  • Responsive

Style / Tone

  • Minimal, clean, accessible, trustworthy
  • Whitespace;
  • Bauhaus
  • Modern
  • Geometric

Ideas

  • Make use of the "maze" / geometry
  • Leverage Mythology
  • Leverage "Bull" synergy with Finical markets trading terms. ie. "Bullish" / "Bull run"
  • Invert the idea of Minotaur as evil

Inspired by

  • Bauhaus
  • Grid systems (josef muller brockmann)
  • Josef Albers (colour theory)

Moodboard

Needs to be opposite:

These are very complex and we need to be more educational.

  • https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap
  • https://app.sushi.com/
  • https://app.1inch.io/#/1/swap/TRU_1/ETH

Good examples

  • https://oasis.app/
  • https://oasis.app/borrow
  • https://vote.makerdao.com/
Job Type
Contract
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
May 03, 2021
