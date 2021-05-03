Job Details
Brand ID / Illustration / Landing page
We are creating a decentralised crypto education portal.
Our aim is help everyday users navigate the "maze" of crypto decentralised finance "DeFi".
Brief
Character illustration
Used for avatars on:
- Landing page
- Favicon
Wordmark
- Logo
- Logo + Wordmark
Colour palette / Typography:
- Sutiable for Dark/Light themes
- Suitable of large prose
- Suitable of smal text (think financial charts)
- Suitable for various graphs.
- Sutibale for lots of charting infomation
Landing Page
- Hero copy
- Newletter signup form
- Responsive
Style / Tone
- Minimal, clean, accessible, trustworthy
- Whitespace;
- Bauhaus
- Modern
- Geometric
Ideas
- Make use of the "maze" / geometry
- Leverage Mythology
- Leverage "Bull" synergy with Finical markets trading terms. ie. "Bullish" / "Bull run"
- Invert the idea of Minotaur as evil
Inspired by
- Bauhaus
- Grid systems (josef muller brockmann)
- Josef Albers (colour theory)
Moodboard
- https://dribbble.com/Ferosnow95
- https://cdn.dribbble.com/users/3517268/screenshots/6927870/architecture_studio_4x.png?compress=1&resize=1600x1200
- https://dribbble.com/shots/3045054-Bauhaus-Dessau-Website
Needs to be opposite:
These are very complex and we need to be more educational.
- https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap
- https://app.sushi.com/
- https://app.1inch.io/#/1/swap/TRU_1/ETH
Good examples
- https://oasis.app/
- https://oasis.app/borrow
- https://vote.makerdao.com/