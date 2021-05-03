Brand ID / Illustration / Landing page

Job Details

We are creating a decentralised crypto education portal.

Our aim is help everyday users navigate the "maze" of crypto decentralised finance "DeFi".

Brief

Character illustration

Used for avatars on:

Twitter

Landing page

Favicon

Wordmark

Logo

Logo + Wordmark

Colour palette / Typography:

Sutiable for Dark/Light themes

Suitable of large prose

Suitable of smal text (think financial charts)

Suitable for various graphs.

Sutibale for lots of charting infomation

Landing Page

Hero copy

Newletter signup form

Responsive

Style / Tone

Minimal, clean, accessible, trustworthy

Whitespace;

Bauhaus

Modern

Geometric

Ideas

Make use of the "maze" / geometry

Leverage Mythology

Leverage "Bull" synergy with Finical markets trading terms. ie. "Bullish" / "Bull run"

Invert the idea of Minotaur as evil

Inspired by

Bauhaus

Grid systems (josef muller brockmann)

Josef Albers (colour theory)

Moodboard

Needs to be opposite:

These are very complex and we need to be more educational.

https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap

https://app.sushi.com/

https://app.1inch.io/#/1/swap/TRU_1/ETH

Good examples