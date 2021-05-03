Web Developer

Job Details

About us

As of today, hundreds of thousands of sellers around the globe rely on ticketing solutions that haven’t kept up with their needs and expectations. That is why we aim to break limitations and unlock huge potentials!

We democratize access to full-featured ticketing with our self-empowering unified platform. Leading tech VCs and exceptional entrepreneurs are investing on vivenu and empowering our extraordinary growth.

We are challengers and innovators - a passionate team of people that goes above and beyond.

About the role

Be responsible for designing, improving, expanding, maintaining and scaling our website

Create custom website layout/user interface by using JAMstack

Integrate data from our development team

Colonize our site with content by using open-source content management systems

Collaborate with both Marketing and Design teams to build new and outstanding experiences on vivenu.com 🚀

Generate smooth & reliable responsive web experiences – rocking our SEO stats!

Stay plugged into emerging and new technologies and industry trends, evaluate their potential impact and apply them into activities and operations

Act as a QA over all web properties (running across multiple browsers and screen sizes)

What you need to succeed?

2+ years of Web Development experience with strong HTML/CSS/Javascript experience

Exceptional skills in building clean websites

Knowledge on SEO process

Fantastic communication skills ensuring you to successfully collaborate with other teams cross-company

Adequate understanding of UX/UI best practices for marketing websites

Passion for tech and eagerness to stay on top & updated with the latest trends 🚀

Analytical mind and creative spirit

Dedicated team player with a “can-do!” attitude

Highly appreciated if a portfolio to previous built websites is included in the application!

What we can offer?

We make sure that you feel comfortable - Everything is taken care of (selection of free drinks, company wide engagement meetings, relaxing areas...)

We want to connect people. We organize weekly events to strengthen the team spirit

We want you to grow with the company. Therefore we offer company-wide workshops and depending on the position we provide you with a budget for courses, books and conference

We put great emphasis on an exchange across all divisions and levels. Regardless of team or hierarchy level - you will always have the opportunity to network with others and enjoy our open feedback culture

We support our international applicants in relocating to our HQ with our relocation package

It's all about excitement. We are a team of mission-driven people looking for talents willing to take on a challenge!





