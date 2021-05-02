Brand Designer

Job Details

I run a marketing content & consulting business and recently completed a rebrand. Now I am looking for day-to-day production. I am looking to hire a designer to create content for the web and for social media, YouTube, ads, banners thumbnails, memes, graphics, and more.

You can get a feel for the website and brand at davegerhardt.com and on Instagram @davegerhardtdgmg. I am looking for a designer that can help take the brand guide and execute new creative on a regular basis mainly across social media, the website, and any educational content we create.