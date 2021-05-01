All Jobs
Job Details

Mobile UX/UI Designer: GovTech Startup

Copy

We currently have a GovTech mobile app in the app store, (iOS & Android), and it does not seem to have the winning design that we want it to have.

We are looking for a really experienced app designer who really knows what they're doing and can explain their design decisions. Somebody who can deliver a world class design. Is this you?

To start with, we have 6 screen that we want to have redesigned. This is a *very* in-depth app and we have a ton of pages that we will need to have designed, so this could be an on-going project for the next 6-12 months.

HeyGov
Job Type
Contract
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
May 01, 2021
