Brand Identity Designer - Crypto

Job Details

Overview​

Coingen, being a new entry into the crypto industry requires a creative professional to lay the foundation stones of the brand identity. Coingen will join the global blockchain companies specialising in digital asset exchange with a greater mission to accelerate cryptocurrency adoption and increase the freedom of money.​

You will be tasked with an impactful role of developing and driving the visual and overall creative direction of the Coingen brand. One of the key aspects of your role is a thorough understanding of the right balance between business, design and our customers and serving our brand’s purpose, business missions and customer needs.​​

Scope of Work

Initially, Coingen require a brand identity (logo, colour palette, typography, image style, and general look and feel).

After the completion of the brand identity, we will require a UI design on the static front-page which will be showcasing our product and service to the world.

Requirements