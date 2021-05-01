Digital Experience Designer

Job Details

Have you ever wondered what happens inside the cloud?

Based in New York, DigitalOcean is a dynamic, high-growth technology company that serves a robust and passionate community of developers, teams, and businesses around the world. We believe that today’s entrepreneurs are changing the world through software. Our mission is to empower these entrepreneurs by bringing modern app development within reach for any developer or business, anywhere in the world.

We want people who are passionate about creating experiences that empower millions of developers, sysadmins, and other internet professionals.

The Digital Experience (DX) team’s goal is to deliver delightful digital customer experiences as the primary steward of DO’s brand across our digital properties. As a Designer, reporting to the DX Design Manager, your role will be to create assets, illustrations, and other designs that help grow and support the DO brand while enabling our potential customers to engage with our products and services.

As a member of our team, you will work closely in a fast paced environment with a team of developers, designers, program managers and other stakeholders to create branded solutions across various DigitalOcean digital properties. You will help lead the charge in defining and implementing what our brand looks and feels like, working with other designers, developers, and stakeholders to create thoughtful solutions to the problems presented to you. You will always be ready to talk to users, ask questions when you need to, and explain how you came to a solution when called on.

This role will help us shape the DigitalOcean brand for the future, bringing life to our team's goals in 2021 and beyond. If you’re excited about tackling new challenges with a growing world class brand, we want to hear from you.

What You’ll Be Doing:

Execute visual designs from concept to final hand-off

Support production design initiatives like display banners to support social and paid media channels

Collaborate with other designers, content strategists, and developers on projects through exercises like exercising copy alterations and nurturing the design handoff

Develop and fostering consistency with our brand guidelines

Craft new components and polishing those that already exist within our internal design system

Optimize Brand and customer engagement

Create display banners to support social and paid media channels

Work on new design initiatives across various departments to fulfill business and product needs

Presenting and defending designs and key deliverables to stakeholders

Care about the details and creating pixel-perfect work

Exercise creativity and outbound thinking in a fast-paced environment

Effectively manage project deliverables and deadlines with tools like Jira.

What We’ll Expect From You:

A portfolio (website or PDF) that clearly demonstrates your design capabilities on multiple projects and the impact you made (if working as a team-member)

Ability to run existing design initiatives with guidance from team leaders.

Effortless ability to produce a family of creative options from illustrated or verbal concepts.

Consistently meeting or beating deadlines while considering how we can streamline future workflows.

Ability to comprehensively articulate creative directions and design decisions with input from Senior Designers and Design Leads.

Demonstrate creative thinking and problem solving by bringing well thought out ideas to the table in an organized manner along with a plan for implementation.

Ability to receive and take action from feedback, choose what's actionable and what's not, and collaborate with other team members to find the best solution.

Incorporate existing brand styles and components to deliver refined visual concepts.

Exhibit a team-forward mindset. Love what you do and practice what you preach. Detail orientation, punctuality, and empathy are of the utmost importance. Experience using design tooling such as Figma, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, or similar design tools.

Why You’ll Like Working for DigitalOcean:

We value development . You will work with some of the smartest and most interesting people in the industry. We are a high-performance organization that is always challenging ourselves to continuously grow. We maintain a growth mindset in everything we do and invest deeply in employee development through formalized mentorship, LinkedIn Learning tracks, and other internal programs. We also provide all employees with reimbursement for relevant conferences, training, and education.

. You will work with some of the smartest and most interesting people in the industry. We are a high-performance organization that is always challenging ourselves to continuously grow. We maintain a growth mindset in everything we do and invest deeply in employee development through formalized mentorship, LinkedIn Learning tracks, and other internal programs. We also provide all employees with reimbursement for relevant conferences, training, and education. We care about your physical, financial and mental well-being . We offer competitive health, dental, and vision benefits for employees and their dependents, a monthly gym reimbursement to support your physical health, and a commute or internet allowance to make your trips to your office or your desk easier. We offer generous parental leave with transition time built-in upon return to work. We offer competitive compensation and a 401k plan with up to a 4% employer match.

. We offer competitive health, dental, and vision benefits for employees and their dependents, a monthly gym reimbursement to support your physical health, and a commute or internet allowance to make your trips to your office or your desk easier. We offer generous parental leave with transition time built-in upon return to work. We offer competitive compensation and a 401k plan with up to a 4% employer match. We support our remote employee experience . While we have great office spaces in NYC, Cambridge and Palo Alto, we’re very distributed—we use a number of communication tools to connect across the company—and all remote employees have the opportunity to visit our offices and meet their teams face-to-face at team offsites. We also have an annual company offsite, Shark Week, to get quality in-person time with the entire company at least once a year. We also allow employees to outfit their workstations to meet their needs—whether remote or in office.

. While we have great office spaces in NYC, Cambridge and Palo Alto, we’re very distributed—we use a number of communication tools to connect across the company—and all remote employees have the opportunity to visit our offices and meet their teams face-to-face at team offsites. We also have an annual company offsite, Shark Week, to get quality in-person time with the entire company at least once a year. We also allow employees to outfit their workstations to meet their needs—whether remote or in office. We value diversity and inclusivity. We are an equal opportunity employer and we do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

*This position may be done in NYC or Remote (but not in CO due to local CO job posting requirements)