Web Designer

We set out on a mission in 2018 with one goal in mind: to expand perspectives through the wonder of learning. To accomplish this goal we knew that we had to make learning fun. From the start, we’ve known that the email inbox has the power to spark curiosity, and from that curiosity to inspire learning in an engaging, immersive way. We believe that learning is how we grow as individuals and more deeply connect to each other.

The Likemind team shares four core values, lived daily by each of us: radical connection, insatiable curiosity, intentional intrepidness and infectious optimism. Living these values, we are able to operate seamlessly as a distributed workforce, working collaboratively around the world.

Joining Likemind is simple: just be curious. Go with our learners on a journey that blends education and fun, igniting an opportunity to learn a fact, discover a passion, and share a story. It’s our way of connecting a vast community and striving to make the world - both online and IRL - a brighter place. We are Likemind, join the wonder!

Likemind is looking for an experienced designer with a strong portfolio of web, layout, and excellent typography. You’ll have the opportunity to assist and take ownership of new websites and brands we launch, expanding our existing websites/brands, and work with our team to continue breaking barriers and pushing design limits. Excellent design and a converting user experience are our top priorities. Attention to detail and an eye for quality, along with the ability to grasp and translate technical capabilities into the user experience is crucial. You’ll work with myriad teams across Editorial, Creative, Engineering, and Product to ensure that the quality you prioritize is inherently present in the products we launch.

As one of our high-level designers, you will be working as a problem solver in a fast-moving, high-growth company. This role reports to the Design Manager and requires an individual with exceptional design ability and a keen insight into crafting outstanding visuals for diverse mediums.

In an effort to maintain our core values to be RADICALLY CONNECTED, INTENTIONALLY INTREPID, INFECTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC, and INSATIABLY CURIOUS, we are looking for a candidate who can not only understand these values but actively contribute to them.

In this role you will...

Assist in the creation and execution of website design, UI design visuals, high-quality emails, and other design visuals requested from internal departments.

Design and create a clean, intuitive, and efficient web design for all our existing and new brands serving our 19+ Million person audience… talk about exposure!

Be supported to expand your perspective and skillset with opportunities to attend design workshops, courses, conferences, etc.

Produce multiple variations of designs to present and refine to the best possible solution with the help and guidance of the Design Manager.

Create interactive design elements for web and email usage.

Create stunning branding for our new brands and potentially updating our existing brands.

Constantly learn and grow your skillset in the visual graphic design space.

Assist in supporting design requests from internal business partners.

Stay current with the latest trends in visual graphic design as well as, product, UI, and other related design trends.

Who we're looking for...

Portfolio showcasing examples of excellent web, layout design, and a close attention to typography

Applicants should include 3 or more examples of websites they designed in their portfolio

Experience designing for desktop, mobile, and tablet devices

A strong understanding of responsive design is essential

A portfolio of work that demonstrates a strong understanding of UI best practices as well as your visual capabilities for problem-solving, and storytelling

A clear grasp and understanding of layout, typography, and hierarchy

Experience designing original artwork, including illustrations, branding, infographics, and animations

Strong attention to detail

Everything you submit is polished and thoughtful

Passion for learning and developing new skills

An ability to listen well – a love for giving and receiving honest, thoughtful feedback

Proficiency in industry-standard design tools (Figma, Illustrator, Photoshop, etc.)Experience and/or desire to work in email design

What’s in it for you…

Learning and Development opportunities with subject matter experts

Competitive Base Salaries

Generous Healthcare, Dental, and Vision for employee plus dependents

Unlimited PTO and flexible schedules

Ability to work remotely from anywhere around the world

401K matching

16 weeks Parental Leave

$15,000 Adoption Assistance

Equity Program

Annual Performance Bonus

Wellness Programs and reimbursement

Commitment to Diversity, Inclusion & Equity

Remote office set up $300 allotment

State of the art technology and office set up

Audible subscription + Bose Headphones





Our Commitment





At Likemind we aim to provide equal opportunity for all. We are firm believers in the strength of diversity and aim to build teams of individuals that offer unique perspectives, come from different backgrounds, and challenge each other to be better every day!